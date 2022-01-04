Widespread recognition for Irelands Gavin Bazunu after a string of excellent performances 

1 total views, 1 views today
The Irishman has gone from strength to strength since dawning the number one jersey for club and country, with this week no exception.
Republic of Ireland and Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is in the form of his life right now, topping the clean sheets list in League One, a speculated return to Manchester City, and now, Spanish media have tipped the youngster to explode as a hot prospect in 2022.
Spanish media outlet MARCA has included the 19-year-old in their team of 11 players to succeed in 2022. Bazunu is ranked alongside some of Europe’s top young talent including the likes of Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni and PSV’s Noni Madueke.
Gavin Bazunu takes the goalkeeper spot in Spanish sports newspaper Marca’s “ones to watch in 2022”
— Irish Football Pics (@irish_pics) January 3, 2022
However, the Spanish paper’s glowing view of Bazunu comes as no surprise to most who are already familiar with the Dubliner. Making his debut in the league of Ireland at 16, signing for Premier League Champions Manchester City, saving a Ronaldo penalty as the undisputed number one for Ireland, winning RTE young sportsperson of the year are some of many accolades on a long list for the Irishman.
The shot-stopper has topped League One’s clean sheet list with five clean sheets in a row, having only conceded two goals in his last six games to overtake the nearest challenger Viktor Johansson of leaders Rotherham United.
Portsmouth’s recent 0-0 draw at the weekend against Cambridge marks a total goals conceded record of 22 goals in 23 games with only Rotherham having a better record.
Gavin Bazunu has 5 Clean Sheets in a row for Portsmouth
He faced 54 shots in those 5 matches
He hasn’t conceded in more than 8 hours of football (516 minutes)
Incredible 🇮🇪🧤 pic.twitter.com/2szfpqhUgF
— IP🇮🇪 (@IrishPropaganda) January 4, 2022
The future appears bright for Gavin Bazunu along with fellow Irish goalkeepers Caoimhin Kelleher and Mark Travers, both young and hungry for success as they continue to make waves at Liverpool and Bournemouth.
