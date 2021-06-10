Wijnaldum completes move to PSG: The Dutch midfielder has completed his move to the Ligue 1 side after an unhappy time at Merseyside.

Dutchman Gini Wijnaldum has completed his move to French giants PSG after wage demands were met. The Liverpool man was speculated to join Barcelona for some time however this never materialised.

The move comes as a surprise to some fans with Wijnaldum being a vital cog in Liverpool’s midfield. However, despite winning a Premier League and Champions League at Liverpool he has called time on his Anfeild career.

Rumors of the midfielder’s discontent were mere speculation until he decided not to sign a contract extension at Liverpool. Wijnaldum joins Pochettino and PSG on a three-year deal on a free transfer.

BREAKING: Georginio Wijnaldum has joined Paris-Saint Germain on a free transfer from Liverpool. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 10, 2021

He will now join one of Europe’s elite clubs that boasts some of the Worlds top talent. Speaking ahead of this breaking news the Dutchman is excited for the new journey ahead.

“Joining Paris Saint-Germain is a new challenge for me.

“I join one of the best teams in Europe and I am determined to bring my desire and my determination to this ambitious project.

Paris Saint-Germain has proved its status in recent years, and I am certain that together, for our supporters, we can go even further and higher.”

PSG despite having world-class players like Neymar and Mbappe is Europe’s biggest underachievers. They are still chasing that illustrious Champions league trophy that remains a top priority.

The last two seasons have yielded better results with a runner-up and semi-finalist appearance this year. Wijnaldum is another top-class addition to the ever-growing talented midfield at PSG with hopes of more success.

An explanation for Liverpool departure

While some find this move difficult to comprehend given the success the midfielders had at Liverpool there is a reason. The extension Liverpool had proposed according to online sources claim the duration and salary weren’t good enough.

Wijnaldum has stated that he will give an explanation to Liverpool fans soon once Euro 2021 comes to a close. Speaking to Voetbal International he said.

“Now is not the time to talk about Liverpool and the reason I left.

“I’ll explain that after the tournament because now only Oranje counts. What I do want to say is that the people at the training complex, the employees of the club, and my fellow players would have liked to keep me.”

Read our other articles on everything sport, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com