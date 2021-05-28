Woods current goal is to walk on his own: the 15 time major champion has said post car crash that being able to walk remains his top priority.

Tiger Woods is still currently in a state of recovery after his serious February car crash in Los Angeles. Woods sustained incredible amounts of damage to his fibia and tibia which required rods and pins to aid his stability.

Since the crash, his days have been enduring hard days of rehab on his right leg which suffered the most. However, the 15 time major winner is no stranger to injuries throughout his career undergoing multiple surgeries.

Although, these injuries in particular Woods has described as a completely different beast than ever encountered before. Speaking with golf digest recently he said.

“This has been an entirely different animal.

I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

The 45 year old has been pictured around LA on crutches smiling and clearly on the mend. Although, there is a long way to go in the icons rehabilitation before golf could ever be considered. For Woods he’s adamant that walking first remains his number one priority.

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy.

“I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Woods last event on PGA tour was the 2020 Masters that was pushed back to November due to covid. For now, rest remains the key for the golfing legend as fans hope he may return to golf in some way.

