Woods to recover from home after hospital discharge: the 15 time major champion has left hospital after undergoing surgery.

After undergoing leg surgery following a severe car accident, Tiger Woods is finally headed home. The 15 time major winner’s accident occurred on February 23rd as his car lost control in LA’s coastal area.

His vehicle then went off the side of the road, rolling over multiple times. The car was crushed on one side, with the car needing to be cut open by firefighters to save the golfing icon.

Woods had numerous injuries, including a fractured tibia accompanied by injuries to his foot and ankle. The 45 year old underwent open leg surgery with rods, screws, and pins put in to prevent further damage.

However, golf fans have been given some hope as Woods has finally left hospital to continue recovery at home. He issued a statement this week on Twitter thanking fans for messages and doctors for the treatment.

“I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.

Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses, and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me, and I cannot thank you enough.

I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

As Woods heads home, county sheriffs still investigate how the major winner could veer off straight road. With potential substances ruled out, they are now looking into data from his car’s black box.

