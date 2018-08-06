2018 Austrian motorcycle Grand Prix

The MotoGP World Championship will return to Austria this weekend from the 10th to 12th of August, The Spielberg Red Bull Ring plays host to the Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez is the very short 1/10 favourite to win the world championship this season with motorcycle grand prix betting odds a great indicator of the likely result he will no doubt be a very short price to win in Austria.

The Spaniard who now rides for Honda has had a great season and he secured back-to-back wins in Barcelona and Mugello after a torrid 12 months at the iconic Italian brand, but only finished 3rd in Czech grand prix with the Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso securing the win.

So there should be a great battle this weekend between Dovizioso, Lorenzo and Marquez and it would be a huge surprise to punters if the winner did not come from these three.

The riders will be busy on the track from Friday morning, with FP1 at 9.55 am and FP2 at 2.05 pm. On Saturday it will again start at 9.55 am with the final practice (FP3), useful for establishing entry to the qualifying rounds, followed by the 30 minutes of FP4 at 1.30 pm. The qualifying rounds in which grid positions are decided will take place at 2.10 pm (Q1) and 2.35 pm (Q2). On Sunday, the warm-up will begin at 9.40 am while – as is tradition – the race will get underway at 2 pm.

Tickets for the event which ranged from 1,500euro to general admission for 165euro have been sold out of for months so the best chance of watching the race will be to tune into BT Sport over the weekend.