2018 International Darts Open – Draw, Schedule & Results

We have the Draw, Schedule & Results for International Darts Open which begins on Friday, with former European Tour winners Steve Beaton, Robert Thornton and Vincent van der Voort set to headline round one in Riesa.

The £135,000 tournament is the 12th European Tour event of the year and will see 48 players compete at SACHSENarena across the weekend.

Friday’s first round will see 32 qualifiers competing, as last weekend’s Dutch Darts Championship quarter-finalist Kyle Anderson takes on Ross Smith.

Round One will also see German Darts Championship finalist James Wilson meet Adam Huckvale, while nine-time televised finalist Terry Jenkins will play Matthew Dennant.

Former European Tour winners Beaton and Van der Voort clash, while Thornton will meet Dutchman Danny Noppert, who was one of the eight European Qualifiers to win through on Thursday night.

Jelle Klaasen’s qualification set up a tie with emerging Spanish ace Jose Justicia, while Robert Marijanovic plays Jan Dekker and German World Cup star Martin Schindler takes on Ron Meulenkamp.

The 16 seeded players, led by defending champion Peter Wright and World Champion Rob Cross, will enter at the second round stage on Saturday.

The International Darts Open will take place from September 14-16, with streaming available for all PDCTV-HD Subscribers at www.pdc.tv as well as through a series of bookmakers’ websites.

2018 International Darts Open

Draw Bracket

Ian White (3) v Jose Justicia/Jelle Klaasen

Dave Chisnall (14) v Terry Temple/James Richardson

Simon Whitlock (6) v James Wilson/Adam Huckvale

Max Hopp (11) v Steve Beaton/Vincent van der Voort

Joe Cullen (7) v Ross Smith/Kyle Anderson

Darren Webster (10) v Dirk van Duijvenbode/Mickey Mansell

Mensur Suljovic (2) v Ryan Joyce/Gabriel Clemens

Jermaine Wattimena v Robert Thornton/Danny Noppert

Jonny Clayton (4) v Steve Lennon/Patrik Kovacs

Mervyn King (13) v Michael Plooy/Steve West

Adrian Lewis (5) v Terry Jenkins/Matthew Dennant

Stephen Bunting (12) v Barry Lynn/Dawson Murschell

Daryl Gurney (8) v Robert Marijanovic/Jan Dekker

Gerwyn Price (9) v Magnus Caris/John Henderson

Peter Wright (1) v Ricardo Pietreczko/Ryan Searle

Kim Huybrechts (16) v Ron Meulenkamp/Martin Schindler

Schedule of Play

Friday September 14

First Round

Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)

Steve Lennon v Patrik Kovacs

Terry Temple v James Richardson

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Mickey Mansell

Ron Meulenkamp v Martin Schindler

Ricardo Pietreczko v Ryan Searle

Barry Lynn v Dawson Murschell

Michael Plooy v Steve West

Jose Justicia v Jelle Klaasen

Evening Session (7.15pm local time, 6.15pm BST)

Magnus Caris v John Henderson

Robert Thornton v Danny Noppert

Ross Smith v Kyle Anderson

Terry Jenkins v Matthew Dennant

Ryan Joyce v Gabriel Clemens

James Wilson v Adam Huckvale

Robert Marijanovic v Jan Dekker

Steve Beaton v Vincent van der Voort

Saturday September 15

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)

Kim Huybrechts v Meulenkamp/Schindler

Darren Webster v Van Duijvenbode/Mansell

Mervyn King v Plooy/West

Stephen Bunting v /Lynn/Murschell

Gerwyn Price v Caris/Henderson

Jonny Clayton v Lennon/Kovacs

Dave Chisnall v Temple/Richardson

Jermaine Wattimena v Thornton/Noppert

Evening Session (7.15pm local time, 6.15pm BST)

Ian White v Justicia/Klaasen

Simon Whitlock v Wilson/Huckvale

Max Hopp v Beaton/Van der Voort

Joe Cullen v Smith/Anderson

Adrian Lewis v Jenkins/Dennant

Mensur Suljovic v Joyce/Clemens

Peter Wright v Pietreczko/Searle

Daryl Gurney v Marijanovic/Dekker

Sunday September 16

Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)

Third Round

Evening Session (7.15pm local time, 6.15pm BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Sunday’s games played in Draw Bracket order.