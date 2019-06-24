7 basic tips for beginners in boxing

Many boxers seem to stagnate after learning the basics. After seemingly mastering the basic strokes, they fail to reach the next level. If you still see yourself as a beginner in the gym, it’s because you probably don’t master the basics of the basic level. Only after fully mastering the basic techniques will you be able to successfully assimilate advanced techniques.

These are my 7 basic tips for beginners:

1. RELAX ANYTIME YOU CAN

Being relaxed saves energy and allows you to hit harder. Your muscles should be relaxed, allowing all the energy to flow through your body when you hit. Being tense you block the flow of energy by not allowing the blow to come out with optimum force. Seek power from relaxation.

Relaxation is the ONLY way to develop maximum power without getting tired.

2. AIM FOR THE HEAD

Concentrate your gaze on your opponent. Do not look beyond him, or below him. When you throw a shot, make sure you’re looking at the target. You should be skilled enough to look at it without telegraphing the hit. Never look at the body when you throw blows down (that will telegraph the blow), keep your gaze on your opponent’s head and shoulders.

Looking at your opponent will give you a better perspective for a good attack (precision in the hit and damage inflicted), as well as for a better defense (you’ll be better prepared for their attacks).

3. EXPEL AIR WITH EACH STROKE

Always expel air with each blow. A small expiration will suffice. Don’t expel too much air in one blow. Each time you throw combinations, you will blow out small blows of air on each blow. The shorter and more explosive the exhalation, the better.Compact exhalations will result in compact blows.

Ejecting air correctly will result in stronger blows and also saves energy!

4. COORDINATED IMPACT

Hit hard with your whole body at once. When you expel air, your body moves and hits simultaneously. From head to toe, everything moves in a coordinated way. The body pivots on the legs, the hip rotates, the shoulders rotate, the arms contract in extension, and the fist closes.

To the extent that you manage to get your body to hit with all its parts at once, you will get a stronger hit with less effort.

5. STAY BALANCED

Always keep your body balanced. Don’t jump at your opponents; channel the force from contact with the ground. Don’t let your head ever be further forward than your knees. The best way to develop a balanced position is to shade, not sack.

The better your mastery of a balanced position, the better your ability to perform advanced attack and defense movements.

6. PROTECT YOURSELF WITH THE OPPOSITE HAND TO THE ONE THAT HITS.

When you hit with one hand, protect yourself with the other. The hand that doesn’t hit is always defending. The glove should protect your jaw while the elbow should protect your body.

The hand that does not strike must always defend and/or be ready to strike.

7. PICK UP THE HANDS

Pick up the hitting arm as quickly as possible to cover the vulnerability created by the hit. Beware, not too fast either, or the force of the hit will diminish. This error is known by an expression similar to “don’t nail the blows”. Training and experience will make you feel and learn the right time to pick up your hit.

The sooner you pick up your shots, the less vulnerable you will be, and the sooner you can hit again!