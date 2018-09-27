A comprehensive guide to the 2018 Ryder Cup course

Contested every two years, the Ryder Cup is a biennial men’s golf competition between teams from Europe and the United States. The first official Ryder Cup competition was contested between Great Britain and the United States and took place in 1927 at Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts. This tournament was the first of 42 Ryder Cup tournaments which has evolved over the years.

The most significant change to the tournament came in 1979 when golfers from continental Europe were allowed to compete. Up until 1977, the matches featured teams representing the United States and Great Britain and Ireland. However, the matches were often lopsided with the Americans often winning by large margins. In order to make the matches more competitive, it was suggested that continental European golfers were eligible to join what is now known as Team Europe. The changed worked, as the matches became more competitive with many talented young Europeans golfers bolstering the European side.

Since this change, the matches have become closely-fought contests with the United States winning the competition once whilst the European team has won 10 matches, while retaining the trophy once with a tie. Not only did the change add more competitiveness to the competition, it also helped improve the popularity of the Ryder Cup which now generates enormous media attention every two years.

This year’s tournament is no different as all eyes are on one of the biggest golfing tournament in the world.

The current holders of the competition are the United States following their comprehensive 17-11 win in 2016, their first Ryder cup victory since 2008. There’s no doubt that Team USA will be hoping to retain their trophy, however considering that the tournament will be taking place in Europe, it seems unlikely. The Americans record in Europe in the past couple of decades has been woeful, with their last victory coming in 1993. Despite this, many people have the American’s down as the favourites, according to the Ryder Cup 2018 odds.

With the tournament quickly approaching us, this infographic has been created, giving you a run-down of the Le Golf National course that’ll be used. Have a look and see the course the professional golfers will be competing on.