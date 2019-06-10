AP McCoy on the lookout for a Caddie at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Jockey AP McCoy is giving one lucky golf fan the chance to caddie for him during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am on Wednesday July 3, ahead of the second Rolex Series event at Lahinch Golf Club from July 4-7.

The competition is open to over 16’s in Ireland and Northern Ireland and all entrants must have proof of handicap from a recognised golf club. Full terms and conditions for the competition can be found here.

McCoy said;

“I always love playing the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am and I’m thrilled to give a golf fan a chance to caddie for me during such a great week on the European Tour. I may need a few tips as I’m told Lahinch isn’t the easiest course, so I’m looking forward to meeting the winning caddie and if nothing else, it will be a bit of craic.”

Also joining McCoy in this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am includes winner of the 2019 Grand National Ruby Walsh, Irish rugby star Conor Murray, Today FM presenter Dermot Whelan, Actor James Nesbitt, former international rugby player Keith Wood, Irish rugby legend Paul O’Connell, Clare Hurler Shane O’Donnell and hurling All Stars Cian Lynch (Limerick), Joe Canning (Galway) and former Clare hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am kicks off a week of golf, music and lifestyle talks at Lahinch Golf Club which includes renowned Irish accordion and local singer Sharon Shannon at the ‘Lahinch Live’ stage in the Championship Village on Friday July 5. The weekend line-up includes Chasing Abbey, The Logues and Brave Giant on Saturday, followed by Hermitage Green who will close the event after the final putt drops on Sunday night. Many local acts have also been confirmed to play in the Heineken Bar in the Championship Village.

BEO Bites, a health and wellness event, will take centre stage in the Championship Village on Saturday July 6. Doors open at 10am for breakfast bites with the event taking place from 11am to 1pm. Attendees will receive a complimentary goodie bag. Fitness and wellbeing expert Pat Divilly and TV personality Sile Seoige are just some of the speakers who will cover topics such as fitness, style, mindfulness and health.

Music and lifestyle talks are free with a Dubai Duty Free Irish Open ticket. Places are limited for talks in the Lifestyle Pavilion and subject to availability on a first come first served basis.