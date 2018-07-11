Ciara Neville & Gina Akpe-Moses qualify for 100m semi-finals at World U20 Championships

Both Ciara Neville and Gina Akpe-Moses have qualified for the semi-finals of the 100m at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Finland.

Neville ran a season’s best of 11.54 seconds in finishing second in her heat while Akpe-Moses, the reigning U20 European champion, stopped the clock at 11.58 seconds in her heat.

Ciara Neville on her second fastest ever 100m in 11.54 and qualification for the World u20 semi-finals #IAAFworlds pic.twitter.com/4DHeEsKCBg — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 11, 2018

Both Irish athletes will take their places in Thursday’s semi-finals which get underway at 4pm Irish time.

Akpe-Moses is set to run in the first semi-final and Limerick woman Neville will go in the third semi-final.

The first two in each of the three semi-finals as well as the two fastest losers will make the 7.15pm final.

Jo Keane ran a personal best time of 2:06.91 in the semi-finals of the 800m on Wednesday evening. Unfortunately, it was not fast enough to make the final of her event.

Davicia Patterson clocked 53.57 seconds in finishing third in her 400m semi-final today, but missed a place in the final by 0.3 seconds.