IAAF to be renamed World Athletics

The IAAF Council approved the global governing body’s new name and logo at the 217th IAAF Council Meeting in Monaco.

The athletics body’s new name, ‘World Athletics’, builds upon the organisation’s restructuring and governance reform agenda of the past four years to represent a modern, more creative and positive face for the sport.

“The hope is that our new brand will help attract and engage a new generation of young people to athletics,” said IAAF President Sebastian Coe. “We have now created a brand that can come to life in the digital world while reflecting the changing nature of the sport. And at the same time bring into focus the athletes, the heroes of our sport.”

The new logo design is comprised of three main elements: the ‘W’ of World, which is also a symbol of an athlete’s arms raised in victory; the ‘A’ of Athletics, which also represents an athlete’s focus as they prepare for the road ahead; and an arc over both to represent the entire athletics community coming together. The logo also includes the sweep of a running track which appears in an upward trajectory, symbolising the desire to continually push beyond limits. The patterns capture the energy present in all four of athletics’ group disciplines: running, jumping, throwing and walking.

‘World Athletics’ new brand identity will begin its rollout in October after the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha and following Congress’s approval of the change to the Federation’s legal name.