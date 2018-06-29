Ireland U18 team for European Athletics Championships in Gyor, Hungary from July 5-8

The Irish U18 team has been named for the European U18 Athletics Championships in Gyor, Hungary from July 5-8.

Among the 23 athletes chosen (15 girls and 8 boys) for the championships are Blackrock’s Sarah Healy, who ran the second fastest 1,500m time ever for a European under 18 when clocking 4:09.25 in Tubingen, Germany, recently, Ballymore Cobh’s Sophie O’Sullivan, daughter of Irish athletics legend Sonia, Rhasidat Adeleke of Tallaght and Longford’s Cian McPhillips.

Sarah Healy tops the 1,500m rankings by ten seconds after her 4:09.25 in Germany. Rhasidat Adeleke, heads the rankings for the 100m and is 5th on the 200m list. She is selected for the 200m with Patience Jumbo Gula (St Gerard’s Dundalk) selected for the 100m (4th on the rankings).

Sophie O’Sullivan, daughter of Sonia O’Sullivan, makes her debut in an Irish vest in the 800m and is ranked second.

Cian McPhillips is another Irish athlete high in the rankings: he is second in the 1,500m with his time of 3:49.85.

Irish team for European U18 Athletics Championships, Gyor, Hungary, July 5-8



Girls



Patience Jumbo-Gula (St. Gerard’s AC) 100m & Medley Relay, Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC) 200m & Medley Relay, Simone Lalor (St. LO’T AC) 400m & Medley Relay, Sophie O’Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh AC) 800m, Molly Brown (Metro St. Brigid’s AC) 800m, Sarah Healy (Blackrock AC) 1500m, Miriam Daly (Carrick-on-Suir AC) 400m hurdles & Medley Relay, Sarah Glennon (Mullingar Harriers AC) 5km Race Walk, Emily MacHugh (Naas AC) 5km Race Walk, Ruby Millet (St. Abban#s AC) Long Jump, Sophie Meredith (St. Mary’s AC) Long Jump, Ciara Kennelly (Killarney Valley AC) High Jump, Miranda Tcheutchoua (Lusk AC) Hammer, Adeyemi Talabi (Longford AC) Medley Relay, Rachel McCann (North Down AC) Medley Relay.

Boys



Conor Morey (Leevale AC) 100m, Israel Olatunde (Dundealgan AC) 100m, Louis O’Loughlin (Donore Harriers AC) 800m, Cian McPhillips (Longford AC) 1500m, Brian Maguire (DSD AC) 1500m, Oisín Lane (Mullingar Harriers AC) 10km Race Walk, Conor Cusack (Lake District AC) Javelin, Brian Lynch (Old Abbey AC) Decathlon.