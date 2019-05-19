Thomas Barr 3rd at Shanghai Diamond League

Thomas Barr finished third in the 400-metre hurdles in Shanghai, China, the second leg of the 2019 Diamond League.

The Waterford athlete’s time of 49.41 seconds was half a second off the Tokyo 2020 qualification standard of 48.90 seconds.

The Shanghai race was won by Qatari Abderrahman Samba in 47.27 seconds, with American Ben Rai second in 47.80 seconds.

Barr, whose main target for this season is the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, from 27 September to 6 October, will race at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting on Thursday, 30th May.