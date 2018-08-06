World Indoor Tour 2019 & Diamond League 2019 – Dates & Venues

As part of the push to establish a more coherent global competition calendar, the IAAF Council has approved the dates of the two major international circuits for the 2019 season, the Diamond League and the World Indoor Tour.

The schedules for the top-tier outdoor and indoor competitions next year are designed to give athletes more consistent competition as they prepare for the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha in September 2019.

“We are now seeing the results of the work that we have undertaken to review the calendar and ensure that athletes, fans, meet organisers and media are better served by a high quality season of events,” IAAF President Sebastian Coe said.

The 2019 World Indoor Tour will be composed of six indoor meetings, starting in the USA on 26th January with the meeting in Boston. The following five meetings will be hosted in Europe with the final competition on 20th February in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The tenth Diamond League season will start in Doha on 3rd May 2019 and continue in Shanghai three weeks later (25th May 2019), beginning a stretch of nine weeks in which there will be one Diamond League meeting per week.

There will then a four-week break before two more meetings and the two finals in Zurich (29th August 2019) and Brussels (6th September 2019). The track season will culminate with its finale at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, from 27th September to 6th October 2019.

World Indoor Tour 2019

Saturday, 26th January – Boston, USA.

Saturday, 2nd February – Karlsruhe, Germany.

Wednesday, 6th February – Torun, Poland.

Friday, 8th February – Madrid, Spain.

Saturday, 16th February – Birmingham, England.

Wednesday, 20th February – Dusseldorf, Germany.

Diamond League 2019

Friday, 3rd May – Doha, Qatar.

Saturday, 25th May – Shanghai, China.

Sunday, 2nd June – Stockholm, Sweden.

Thursday, 6th June – Roma, Italy.

Thursday, 13th June – Oslo, Norway.

Sunday, 16th June – Rabat, Morocco.

Friday & Saturday, 28th & 29th June – Eugene, USA.

Friday, 5th July – Lausanne, Switzerland.

Friday, 12th July – Monaco.

Saturday & Sunday, 20th & 21st July – London, England.

Sunday, 18th August – Birmingham, England.

Saturday, 24th August – Paris, France.

Thursday, 29th August – Zurich, Switzerland.

Friday, 6th September – Brussels, Belgium.