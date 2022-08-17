Badminton Ireland & SportIn Global deliver tailor-made courses

3 total views, 3 views today

Badminton Ireland and SportIn Global will deliver tailor-made courses & recruitment tools to connect students, and professionals with the organization, bringing a new revenue source for Badminton Ireland.

SportIn Global is a Norwegian startup that was born with the purpose of connecting professionals and future sports professionals with market opportunities. The work in this direction seems obvious, however the proposal is to go far beyond what is visible on the first shelves of the sports industry. In this sense, we popped this bubble to go further, seeking connections with opportunities in markets and sports that are not necessarily in the spotlight, highlighting the great mass of professionals and future professionals in this segment.

Our goal is to connect all dots, creating a new revenue source for Badminton Ireland and bringing more knowledge for the sports community. This partnership will

Provide a short-cut for students & professionals to be one step closer to their dream job in sports” Ole Martin Vebenstad -Founder & CMO – SportIn Global

SportIn Global believes that better people result in better organizations, therefore, the process includes looking for better professionals and helping them to be more qualified and, thus, occupy their places in the sports industry and make a difference wherever they go. It is in this sense that SportIn Global Akademi emerged in 2021, a project aimed at the professional development of those seeking space in the sports industry and/or in the process of career evolution. The challenge would be to maintain the objective of going beyond the obvious, showing the market with its multiple possibilities and options for professional performance. This is a significant and permanent way of contributing to the development of the sports industry.

SportIn Global Akademi is a learning platform that aims to contribute to the professional development of those interested in working in sport and also to bring organizations of all sizes, structures and modalities closer to their future and potential collaborators. Qualify people so that organizations are better every day. This mission guides the work of the startup that has its efforts based on the possibility of putting people one step closer to the sports industry and, in the same way, the industry one step closer to finding those who will make the most relevant and lasting contributions in the process. of the organization’s evolution. The SportIn Global learning platform offers short courses, between 5 and 8 hours, with affordable prices and a dynamic methodology, contemplating the dynamics of most people’s personal lives today: little time available for studies and extra activities. In addition, the content offered is far from being academic and based on concepts. On the contrary. The content takes professionals and future professionals to the reality of companies operating in the sports market, their needs, professional practices and, also, applications of concepts and fundamentals. Themes are chosen according to the greatest needs of each organization and, therefore, focused on what is really important to be developed in professionals who work or intend to work in the professional sports market.

“Badminton Ireland is delighted to continue our partnership with Sportinglobal. They have been a great support to our organisation in both promoting the work of Badminton Ireland and as our official recruitment sponsor. We are exciting to see the launch of their AKADEMI and are proud to support it. “ David McGill – Badminton Ireland CEO

Edu & Ana (SportIn Global), David McGill CEO Badminton Ireland & Ole Martin Vebenstad CEO SportIn Global

“We are looking at Akademi with great optimism and conviction that it is offering a relevant and effective tool, focused on popped the bubble and going beyond; develop people to be better professionals and build better organizations; offer opportunities for connections that bring markets and professionals one step closer to each other.” Ana Teresa Ratti, Head of New Business & Partnerships in SportIn Global.

About SportIn Global

SportIn Global is a Norwegian sports-tech company established in 2017. For the first two years, we devoted our time to conduct valuable market research, build a solid team with a strong competence within the sport industry, recruitment and social media.

In 2019 we started our development in collaboration with Zolute Technology & Consulting as our main technology partner. They have excessive knowledge and experience with AI and similar projects.

In the last quarter of 2019 we released our private BETA and went live for the public in the first quarter of 2020. It was vital for us to establish a solution built for the new generation and have accessibility on all relevant platforms. You can find and access the SportIn Global platform on Web, iOS and Android.

During the pandemic we had to adjust our strategies and business models in order to grow in one of the most challenging times of the sport industry. With the help of our amazing partners, clients and advisors we have been able to build a strong foundation throughout this time.

Since the second quarter of 2020 we have been able to build strong partnerships and clients in 12 countries. Together we will change the world of recruiting in sports and become “The Best Way To Enter The Sport Industry”.

