Barney retires from professional darts

Five time Darts World Champion Raymond Van Barneveld has announced his retirement from professional darts after playing his final Premier League of his long and decorated career on the oche.

Barneveld from Holland was eliminated in Rotterdam before going into his game with fellow Dutch man Van Gerwen where he slumped to a 7-1 defeat which convinced him to bring his retirement forward and to call it a day. Speaking to Sky Sports he said on Thursday night following the defeat, “Yesterday I don’t know where it came from, I played really bad, I lost 7-1 so today I knew I was in relegation and I felt ashamed, he continued, “Five-time world champion and I was thinking ‘do I deserve this? I don’t think so’ but it is reality. I’m not good enough. “For me I’ve made a decision, I am done now. I’m OK with this decision. I’m relieved. I’m done.”

In a tweet from the players Twitter account on Thursday evening, Van Barneveld’s manager said “Raymond had had a very tough 2 nights and in all his emotions he said he was gonne retire right away. I just spoke with him and we agreed it is better to take a couple of days to clear the mind and think about the future.”

Whether or not he consider his future again remains to be seen, I suggest he won’t but he was a top class player. Barney who is 51, finished the game in style however throwing a 140 and 180 much to the crowds delight. However, Van Gerwen didn’t show any mercy and took advantage to remain top in the World Rankings. Barney said “I can say to myself ‘okay Ray, take some time off’, but there is no time because at the end of the year is the world championship. “I don’t want the pain any more. It is good to see everyone loves you but they don’t have one single clue what I’m going through. “It’s pain every single week for the last three or four years. I don’t want the pain any more.”

It remains to be seen whether he will take time to reconsider his future now following the tweet by his manager or if he will stick to his decision.