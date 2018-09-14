Basketball Ireland – Two big Men’s Division One derbies this weekend

he second weekend of the Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One season will tip off this coming Saturday afternoon, with yet more interesting clashes in store, including two big derbies in Dublin and the north west.

The first game of the weekend will see Tradehouse Central Ballincollig hoping to make it two wins from two when they welcome newcomers WIT Vikings to Cork. Vikings had a tough opener last weekend, losing out to Limerick Celtics at home, and they will be hoping to get their campaign on track this Saturday. Speaking of Celtics, they have their first home game of the season this weekend when they welcome IT Carlow Basketball. Carlow had a bye last weekend, so will be looking forward to getting their season underway.

Moving up to the capital, and there’s a big Dublin derby in store as newly-relegated KUBS host Abbey Seals Dublin Lions at Greendale. KUBS are hoping to bounce back after losing out in overtime last weekend to new arrivals, Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers, while Dublin Lions fell at the opening hurdle to DBS Éanna – who were also relegated from the Super League this season. Éanna meanwhile will host Ulster University Elks at Colaiste Éanna this weekend, Elks coming in off the back of an opening game win against LYIT Donegal.

Elsewhere, there’s another big derby in store, as the battle for bragging rights in the north west tips off in Sligo on Sunday. Hosts Ej Sligo All Stars welcome LYIT Donegal for the clash, with the former coming in to the game off the back of a win against Titans last weekend, while LYIT lost out to Elks in their opening game.

All eyes will also be on Kerry this weekend, as Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney host Fr Mathews in what is set to be one of the big battles of the weekend. Killarney come into the game following a win over LIT last weekend, while Fr Mathews lost out to Ballincollig in an all Cork clash last weekend.

In the other games of the weekend, Portlaoise Panthers go head-to-head with LIT, while Gamefootage.net Titans will be hoping to get a win under their belts when they face Tolka Rovers in Galway on Sunday.