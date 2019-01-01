Basketball – Killester join Templeogue at the top of the table

Pyrobel Killester are now joint first alongside Templeogue at the top of the Men’s Super League table this week thanks to a 79-63 point win over Griffith College Swords Thunder in their last game of 2018 on Saturday evening.

Solid displays from Royce Williams, Paddy Sullivan and Alex Herreros saw the hosts into a 51-33 point lead at half-time and they didn’t look back from there. Speaking afterwards, head coach Brian O’Malley stated: “We are delighted to get the win. The first game after the Christmas break can always be a tough one, but our guys did well particularly in the first half. The table is not something we pay attention to at this stage, we just concentrate on the next game and Belfast Star away is our focus now.”

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin got back to winning ways in style in Kerry on Saturday evening as they ran out 81-79 point winners over UCC Demons in a thriller. Having led proceedings for most of the game, Killorglin were up 43-34 at half time, and pushed this lead out to 15 points going into the last, 65-50. However, the experience of Demons showed down the stretch with Colin O’Reilly and Brandon Watts hitting some big scores to ensure the game was in the melting pot and, with 42 seconds on the clock they brought it back to a two-point game, before tying proceedings with less than three seconds to go. Killorglin got the all important final two points before the end of regulation to see home a memorable win.

Speaking afterwards, Killorglin boss Ignas Sijanas stated: “Tonight’s game was a fantastic advertisement for basketball. We played really well tonight, but Demons just kept coming back on us. We’re delighted with the win and are really looking forward to Tralee now next week.”

Elsewhere, DCU Saints eased home to a 91-71 point win over Maree at the university on Saturday evening. Mike Bonaparte, Tariq Guebaili and Martins Provizors put in solid displays for the Dubliners as they drove into an early 23-6 point lead at the end of the first and saw off some late Maree pressure to bring home the win. Reflecting on the clash, Saints’ head coach Joey Boylan said: “I’m very happy with the win, it’s a nice way to go into the New Year and it was a big win for us as it sees us take another step up the table. I thought our defence especially in the first quarter was really really good which helped our offense. Hopefully that keeps going for next week now.”

C and S Neptune and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors dished up an absolute thriller in Cork in the final Super League game of the weekend, with nothing separating the sides from very early on. Neptune trailed by six points going in at half time but, by the end of the third, Tralee’s lead was cut back to just one point (68-69) heading into the last. A nail-biting fourth quarter ensued before Warriors finally edged a bit of breathing space on the scoring at the death to win out by three, 92-95. Tralee’s Pat Price stated afterwards: “Tonight was a hard-earned win. Neptune are the league’s most-improved team and a win on the road is a great way to start the second half of the season.”

Note to Editors: Please see this weekend's results below, with a Men's D1 recap and fixtures attached. All four divisions will be back in action next weekend.

PHOTO CREDIT: Martin Doherty

Basketball Ireland Results: December 29-30th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

CandS Neptune 92-95 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

DCU Saints 91-71 Maree

Pyrobel Killester 79-63 Griffith College Swords Thunder

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin 81-79 UCC Demons

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

UL Sports Eagles 74-57 WIT Vikings

Limerick Celtics 92-94 LIT

DBS Eanna 123-50 GameFootage.net Titans

KUBS BC 101-70 LYIT Donegal

EJ Sligo All-Stars 80-77 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Ulster University Elks 53-83 Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers

Portlaoise Panthers 70-104 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig