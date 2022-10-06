Ben Makin produces a great run in the Pentathlon Junior Worlds

3,543 total views, 3,543 views today

Ben Makin produced a scintillating Laser Run to cap a brilliant debut in Irish colours on Wednesday afternoon as the 20-year-old qualified for the Men’s Semi-finals at the UIPM 2022 Pentathlon Junior World Championships in Poland

Makin, who is Manchester-born, made his Irish debut in Zielona Gora in Poland west today. This proved to be another hugely positive sign for the future of the sport of Modern Pentathlon in Ireland. Competing in the second of two groups in Wednesday’s Qualification round, Makin tested his mettle against a host of the best young pentathletes from around the world. These Junior World Championships are the first to be run in line with the UIPM’s new elimination format for individual competitions, unveiled for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Athletes face a testing schedule to progress through Qualification and Semi-finals to earn one of 18 places in the Final.

Makin kept himself in contention in the first phase of the competition scoring 13 victories while Fencing before action moved to the pool. There he swam a 2:09.23 which, while a good deal off his personal best, was good enough for 18th fastest in a group which was 31-strong.

With the demanding format and Semi-final places at a premium, Makin knew it would take something special in the culminating combined discipline to progress. What he produced was extra special. Makin blazed a trail through the entire field and scorched his rivals in a superb time of 10:45.97, by some distance the fastest of his group, with his closest rival, Carlos Puertas Hernandez of Spain, a full 10 seconds behind him. That run gave Makin a final tally of 1149 points and a place in the Men’s Semi-finals, which start tomorrow with the Fencing Ranking round.

There was also action today in the Women’s Semi-finals where Isobel Radford Dodd followed her impressive Qualification performance, with a super performance in the Fencing Ranking round, scoring 20 victories and taking 7th place in her side of the draw. The women’s semi-finals continue tomorrow kicking off with the Fencing Bonus round.

The UIPM 2022 Pentathlon Junior World Championships run from October 2-9 in Zielona Gora, Poland. For competition updates visit the UIPM website or download the UIPM Central app.