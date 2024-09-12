Best Gambling Hotspots in Ireland

Ireland is no longer just a lush green landscape and historic landmarks; it’s now a hub of entertainment, with gambling taking a special place in the hearts of every Irishman. Ireland has undoubtedly always been the home of greenery, untouched beaches, museums with incredible exhibitions, Irish clubs shaping the future of European football and more. But presently, it has attracted thousands of visitors with its welcoming bars and tons of casinos.

The trend of gambling is at a high in Ireland, generating over €100 million in revenue yearly and employing 1,500+ Irish! Ireland's casinos are not like typical land-based casinos rolled in flashy settings or pompous. They are more like pubs, with people gambling rather than drinking. Ireland has tailored an ecosystem for gamblers with both top-quality offline casino spaces and online gambling options.

So, in case you are a resident or visitor in Ireland and you are wondering which are the best casinos to gamble in here, let us guide you. Here are our top picks:

Top 5 Gambling Hotspots in Ireland

#1 Fitzwilliam Casino & Card Club

If you love poker, The Fitzwilliam Casino and Card Club located in Dublin at Clifton Hall, Fitzwilliam Street Lower will undoubtedly be your go-to stop. Popularly called the Home of Live Poker in Dublin, this place offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience for poker fans. So, if you want an authentic casino experience, make sure you visit this place. But wait! You won’t get alcohol here. Fitzwilliam Casino & Card Club positions itself as a hub of entertainment, offering a mix of traditional and modern casino games, setting a solid reputation in the Irish market.

#2 Macau Casino Complex

If you are in Ireland, Cork is a city you must visit, and if you end up there, you can’t miss out on the chance to try your luck at the Macau Casino Complex. This is a gaming paradise offering live sports, gaming, and all the top casino games. That’s not all. You also get top-class dining facilities at this place. So, no matter whether you want intense casino nights or you are craving fun-loaded night outs, no place in Ireland can be better than the Macau Casino Complex.

#3 Carlton Casino Club Dublin

Dublin has a ton of the top land-based casinos and gaming centres, and The Carlton Casino Club is one of them. The ambience of this place is amazing in one word. It takes you to the world of James Bond, all thanks to its Art Deco-style setting. At this place you won’t just find the top casino games, but a complete package of entertainment. To keep the players entertained, the casino frequently organizes themed parties like ladies nights, casino royale nights, 1920s parties, and much more.

#4 Playland Casino Dublin

Bored of the normal casino setting? Ireland has something exciting for you. Dublin offers you an amazing experience with its first electronic casino, Playland Casino. With this unique USP, this casino is always crowded with tourists. But what’s so special about this place? This casino brings a Las Vegas setting with free beverages on the house. Yes! You heard it right. So, if you want to enjoy the best electronic casino games, this place is a must-visit.

#5 The Sporting Emporium Dublin

5 Anne’s Ln, Anne St S, Dublin 2, D02 AK30, Ireland: This is the address you must search for if you are in Ireland. The Sporting Emporium is one of the hottest sports for gambling in the capital Dublin. This place is the favourite of the natives as well as the tourists. The Sporting Emporium Dublin brings a long list of offerings to entertain and reward you. From classic and modern casino games to big tournaments and food, you get everything under one roof.

Wrapping Up

We love Ireland!! From the cult-classic land-based casinos to the most modern online casinos, Ireland offers everything you need for a high dose of entertainment. Not to forget its amazing electronic land-based casino that’s the main attraction. So, no matter whether you like the vibrant atmosphere of Dublin or the calm charm of Kilkenny, Ireland has a gambling hotspot for everyone. Visit here soon and explore the top gambling hubs.

