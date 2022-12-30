Betano Sports – One of the Trailblazers in the Canadian iGaming Market

1 total views, 1 views today

Betano is a sports betting brand created in 2016, under Kaizen Gaming. The company’s website is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority which stipulates that it is genuine.

The platform offers a wide variety of top-notch products including live streaming, live betting, and casino and bookmarking coupled with excellent services such as an immediate response from their customer service, and secured and rapid transactions.

Betano sports is present in over ten countries including Germany, Romania, Brazil, Czech, and most recently Canada. Its presence in Canada has helped it gain some exposure in 2022 for being one of the first betting companies to start operation in the country after the online gaming market became legal in Ontario. It was given a one-year license to operate in the country, but from the look of things, it is expected to stay longer.

With powerful yet friendly and youthful employees, the company has continued to expand in its functioning areas by focusing on Software evolution. The betting world is a strong force, and as such, the company provides its employees and users with gratifying offerings that would make them return for more. The website and Mobile Application have a user-friendly interface that would give its users an appealing betting and casino experience.

Features Of Betano Website

• User-friendly Interface: The betting platform is available on both the website and mobile applications (for iOS devices only). It is pretty easy to navigate as the developers have done everything possible to make it attractive and colorful with high-definition images.

The website and mobile apps are equipped with a menu button and another number of controls added to various sections of the web page to make sure that the bookies can have access to multiple parts of the site.

• Legitimacy : Betano is licensed with Malta Gaming Agency (MGA) and other gambling associations. The website is well-optimized to give its users a fast browsing experience; it is also devoid of clickbait which is usually common in sites that are not legit and unprofessional.

• Customer Service : With the live chat feature, members can get immediate responses from the support team; responses are obtained by sending emails and calling the phone lines.

This way, if any user has a challenge using the online gaming platform, they should rest assured that they will get immediate responses from the Betano Customer Service & Support Team. There is also a section for Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) which would give users some answers to the most basic questions.

You can also reach out to them through their social media handles on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube comment section.

• Availability: Unfortunately Betano isn’t available for users from most countries because it is limited to only about 10 to 11 countries.

• Language: The Website and Mobile Application comes in different languages depending on the country the user is from.

• Payment & Withdrawal Methods: Betano has an all-inclusive payment method. The methods of payment on the Betano platform includes; cards (credit and debit), bank transfer, and digital wallets. Deposits are processed instantly to allow you to play with any setback, while withdrawals take about two to five days to complete.

• Minimum & Maximum Transaction: The Minimum amount of money allowed to stake a game at the online betting site is €0.1. Although the highest amount of money to be staked is not stated but the maximum winning a member can have is €300,000.

• Welcome Bonus: The welcome bonus is available only to users who haven’t signed up. Regardless of where the users live. Betano offers up to 100% bonuses for their first deposits. However, one must deposit a minimum amount of €10 for a total of 5 times before the user can be eligible for a withdrawal. The first eight withdrawals are free, but as of the 9 th withdrawal, a small fee would be charged.

• Warranty of Payment: Betano has been certified by ISO/IEC 27001:2013; this is to show that the company meets international security standards. In addition, the site is also protected through Betano has been certified by ISO/IEC 27001:2013; this is to show that the company meets international security standards. In addition, the site is also protected through SSL encryption technology . Bookies can rest assured that their data is protected, and they would get paid at any rate.

Conclusion

Betano is a professional and legit online sports book. It was produced by a famous international gaming company and has been monitored by many reliable regulatory bodies. It offers varieties of sports to meet the expectation of players. Their games are very competitive and offer players the odds to place highly profitable stakes.

With the initiative of the Mobile Application for Apple devices, players do not always have to be glued to their desktops but can also bet on the go.

Thanks to its dedicated mobile apps for iOS devices and a functional mobile website for Android users, betting on the go isn’t a problem.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com