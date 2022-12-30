Betano Sports – One of the Trailblazers in the Canadian iGaming Market

1 total views, 1 views today
Betano is a sports betting brand created in 2016, under Kaizen Gaming. The company’s website is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority which stipulates that it is genuine.
The platform offers a wide variety of top-notch products including live streaming, live betting, and casino and bookmarking coupled with excellent services such as an immediate response from their customer service, and secured and rapid transactions.
Betano sports is present in over ten countries including Germany, Romania, Brazil, Czech, and most recently Canada. Its presence in Canada has helped it gain some exposure in 2022 for being one of the first betting companies to start operation in the country after the online gaming market became legal in Ontario. It was given a one-year license to operate in the country, but from the look of things, it is expected to stay longer.
With powerful yet friendly and youthful employees, the company has continued to expand in its functioning areas by focusing on Software evolution. The betting world is a strong force, and as such, the company provides its employees and users with gratifying offerings that would make them return for more. The website and Mobile Application have a user-friendly interface that would give its users an appealing betting and casino experience.
Features Of Betano Website
The website and mobile apps are equipped with a menu button and another number of controls added to various sections of the web page to make sure that the bookies can have access to multiple parts of the site.
This way, if any user has a challenge using the online gaming platform, they should rest assured that they will get immediate responses from the Betano Customer Service & Support Team. There is also a section for Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) which would give users some answers to the most basic questions.
You can also reach out to them through their social media handles on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube comment section.
Conclusion
Betano is a professional and legit online sports book. It was produced by a famous international gaming company and has been monitored by many reliable regulatory bodies. It offers varieties of sports to meet the expectation of players. Their games are very competitive and offer players the odds to place highly profitable stakes.
With the initiative of the Mobile Application for Apple devices, players do not always have to be glued to their desktops but can also bet on the go.
Thanks to its dedicated mobile apps for iOS devices and a functional mobile website for Android users, betting on the go isn’t a problem.