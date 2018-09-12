Boxing: IABA Central Council & High Performance Unit ‘at war’ once more

Not for the first time and not for the last no doubt, Irish boxing is again “a family at war” as September begins and seemingly no likelihood of any permanent settlement of this latest ‘dispute’ at least until October’s IABA Annual General Meeting in Cork on when there will undoubtedly be several motions on the agenda but in the ‘real world’ the dispute needs to be settled this week or next as the EUBC Juniors commences on 8th October, just one day after the IABA meeting.

The IABA’s Central Council had already – as has been the case in the past – agreed to select the team for the forthcoming EUBC European Junior Championships in Anapa,Russia.

The first one heard of a ‘new battle royal ’ came in a Social Media post on journalist Kevin Byrne’s page, from IABA Secretary Art O’Brien on Thursday last which read:

“We have become aware that letters have issued from the High Performance Unit to some of our Senior Cadet champions; we are unaware of the number involved. However we have been acquainted with the contents of the communication which threatens young boxers with exclusion from the Irish boxing team in the event that they do not present at Abbotstown for squad training this coming weekend. The tone of these letters can only be described as bullying in nature and frankly, the attempt to frighten young children is beneath contempt.

Let us be very clear, the Central Council has selected a full team i.e. all champions, to represent Ireland in the forthcoming European Junior championships AND A FULL TEAM WILL BE SENT.

The duty of the Central Council, as an elected body , is to develop boxing, to nurture participation and to support all within the boxing family to reach their full potential .Those who won titles last weekend did so as a result of serious commitment from the boxers, clubs, coaches and indeed parents. No individual has the right to discard any of these young boxers on the basis that they are not viewed as medal winners.

As a Central Council we are here to develop our upcoming athletes and sending all of them to major International events is part of that process. If our team members return with medals then that is a wonderful bonus but unlike others we don’t need medals to justify our actions or indeed our existence.

Prior to the Europeans we have 2 Internationals coming up against England and as already stated we have requested all Boxers, (Champions and Finalists), to attend for squad training at the National Stadium, on Saturday 1 September at 10am. All are requested to bring their passports.

We hope that the foregoing has reassured those who may have felt intimidated or threatened by recent communications from other sources.

Kind regards,

Art O’Brien,

National Secretary”

Those “other sources” are the High Performance team in Abbotstown, where former World Pro champion Bernard Dunne is High Performance Director. Though the author of the ‘other Communication’ to boxers and parents has not been attributed formally to Dunne it seems more than likely that it was either his decision or one that he approved of before it went out – why? It is ‘unthinkable’ that such a message would have been sent without his knowledge and prior approval.

Indeed sources close to the Club scene also believe that it would have been approved by IABA CEO, Fergal Carruth and Chairman Joe Christle. On Thursday, the ‘Irish Times’ renowned boxing correspondent Johnny Watterson took up the cudgels writing – in a long article (which we have abbreviated here):

“A letter sent by IABA national secretary Art O’Brien, seen by the ‘Irish Times’, claims young boxers (Senior Cadet Champions) have been warned of exclusion from the Irish team for the upcoming European Junior Championships if they do not attend a high performance squad session in the National Sports Campus at Abbotstown this weekend“, adding : “The dispute appears to be a reopening of be old wounds between high performance and central council and follows years of infighting at the association.

In a previous disagreement involving former coach Billy Walsh, Irish teams he selected were subject to change by Central Council. Walsh believed the coach in charge of the Irish team should be solely responsible for picking the team”. If that were applied now the team would be selected by Head Coach Zaur Antia albeit after consultation with Dunne and other Coaches.

In the ‘Irish Independent” next morning their Seán McGoldrick added his take on the almost certain looming dispute commenting: “This issue has plagued the organisation since the association set up its much-lauded High Performance Unit in the early noughties.

There has been disputes between the HPU and the IABA’s Central Council ever since over who has the final say in team selection.

Sport Ireland, who funds the High Performance Unit, has consistently backed the HPU in the row. Nevertheless, the Central Council has never accepted the principle that they don’t have a pivotal role in team selection. The latest spat has erupted over the selection of a squad to compete at European Junior (U-16) championship scheduled for Anapa, Russia beginning on October 8.

In a strongly-worded response, a copy of which the ‘Irish Independent’ has seen, the national secretary of the IABA Art O’Brien described the tone of the HPU letter as “bullying in nature and frankly, the attempt to frighten young children is beneath contempt”.

Furthermore, O’Brien states that the Central Council has selected a full team – consisting of all the reigning cadet champions – for the forthcoming European Junior Championships. “AND A FULL TEAM WILL BE SENT,” according to the letter.

“No individual has to right to discard any of these young boxers on the basis that they are not viewed as medal winners,” declared O’Brien in the letter sent to clubs.

The IABA’s own website – which has NOT (thus far) included any reference to the dispute includes: “The Most Successful Irish Olympic Sport

Boxing is Ireland’s most successful Olympic Sport with 16 medallists, 7 of which have been won in the last three Olympic Games”. That last of course being Katie Taylor’s Gold in London 2012.

The IABA’s Central Council together with the High Performance Unit must now ‘get together’ and resolve this long time wrangle once and for all for it is the sport of boxing and Ireland’s International Reputation that is at stake. It is not difficult to understand the Clubs/Central Council’s strong case as of course it is the Clubs and their VOLUNTEERS who make the sport the great attraction that it is throughout Ireland and provides all the boxers with an outlet at a time when otherwise there may be little or no facilities available for them to learn the ‘noble art’, and keep them off the streets at night when they could easily fall prey to gangs or drug addicts.

Equally most clubs/their coaches pay considerable travel and accommodation expenses in taking young boxers to tournaments all over Europe as only major International tournaments and World/Olympic championships are funded by Sport Ireland. Meantime some members of the IABA Executive inc CEO are paid reputedly high salaries which irritates the clubs as few see as any value for money – indeed the opposite.

Those who attended the Youth Team’s homecoming on Saturday reported that Dunne and IABA CEO Fergal Carruth were there but received a very muted response from the clubs, boxers and their families and were not invited to join any Team photos. IABA President Dominic O’Rourke WAS in Budapest and returned home with the team including Ireland’s only medallist Jude Gallagher. The team did receive a warm welcome as indeed they fully deserved.

So now all eyes turn to the 2018 IABA Convention which will be hosted in Cork at the Commons Inn Hotel on Sunday October 7 (11am). Before that though the dispute regarding who selects the Irish Junior Team for Anaba MUST be quickly resolved.

Interestingly it is said that HPU Director Bernard Dunne was NOT in Budapest for this year’s AIBA World Youth Championships where one would have expected the HPU Director to be watching not only the Irish Team but also future opponents from all other countries. Many though not all of their opponents were accompanied by their respective HPU Directors. Perhaps Bernard had a more pressing appointment at home?

Let us hope and pray that common sense prevails and an agreement reached that satisfied all parties. Meantime let us end with the IABA’s stated ‘Our Values’ as included on their website:

Respect •Trust •Inclusion •Excellence •Teamwork • Integrity •Leadership”

Now more than ever before is a time for the IABA and its HPU Directorate to ‘put into practice’ those values.

We will continue to update you on SportsNews IRELAND and sister sites, ‘Irish Boxing News’ and ‘Irish Olympic News 2020’ meantime it’s “SECONDS OUT” !