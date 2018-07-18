Boxing: Katie Taylor to fight Cindy Serrano in Chicago on 6th October

Katie Taylor is wasting no time in seeking further World titles for now comes news that in addition to holding the IBF and WBA titles she aims to unify the Lightweight division in the coming year and claim all the belts. Am amazing achievement if she succeeds.

As starting point of course she meets Kimberly Connor at the 02 Arena in London’s Docklands on 28 July on the undercard of the Dillian Whyte/Joseph Parker heavyweight showdown and providing she retains those titles (against Connor) she has via Matchroom Boxing already set up a lucrative payday in Chicago versus Puerto Rican Cindy “Checkmate” Serrano on 6 October. As the WBO World featherweight champion. Serrano has an impressive record 27-5-3 and has won 13 of her last 14 fights with one draw.

This would be Taylor’s fourth fight on the lucrative United States circuit so its likely that most of her fights in foreseeable future will be in the States.

Cindy Serrano is the elder sister of Amanda Serrano, who remains the only female to win world titles at five different weights. Amanda ‘The Real Deal’ Serrano’s record as at this time is: 34-1-1

Talking to “BoxingScene.com” about the Taylor bout, Cindy had this to say: “I am happy for this great challenge, I know that they are underestimating me and believe that I am easy but if they look at my record, they can see that I have fought with bigger girls and I’ve faced them at 147 and 154 pounds when I faced Ann Sophie Mathis in France, she had a record of 24 wins and one loss with 21 knockouts and they thought that because the fight was taking place at 147 pounds and I have never fought at that weight, they were going to knock me out and it was not like that”.

The Taylor v Connor fight will be shown LIVE on Sky TV in UK and both Sky and DAZN.USA will have LIVE coverage of the Cindy Serrano/Katie Taylor fight in Chicago

@KatieTaylor will defend her IBF and WBA World Lightweight Titles vs Cindy Serrano in Chicago, October 6 live on @DAZN_usa 🇺🇸

It’s going down! My sister Cindy Serrano will be fighting 2 Division lightweight Champion Katie Taylor. She will be coming up 2 Divisions to challenge. Weight doesn’t matter for us EVER. I’m waiting for my turn. I want this Fight. @loudibella @combateamericas @afromike76

Media Conference Video –

