First boxing game in 10 years arriving soon: The announcement of esports boxing club has got sports fans talking after amazing reveal footage.

The last boxing game to grace gaming consoles was EA Sports fight night in 2011. However, a new game in development “Esports boxing club” has released gameplay footage of a new next gen game coming very soon.

Made by developer Steel City interactive, this will be their first video game entry as a company. The graphics look incredible and arguably the best of any sports game out currently with extremely realistic punching animations.

This game will bolster the biggest roster of boxers in a game to date with over 40 expected. Top stars like Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury may not appear due to being under contract in EAs UFC games.

However, they will have the likes of Khan, Usyk, Crawford, and many more with even licenced coaches, trainers and promoters. Steel City interactive have kept its cards close to its chest but have revealed it will be a realistic take on the sport.

They have said it will contain, a real life simulation, real gym training, management to weight and injuries, and tactics. The game will also have a new next gen footwork mechanic to add to its realism.

A release date is currently unknown as the company continues to gather more licenses and create more game modes. The game is set to be out of all gaming platforms from Xbox/One, PS4/5 and PC.

Check out the gameplay down below.

