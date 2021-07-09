Fury vs Wilder 3 set to be postponed to October

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s upcoming WBC title fight is set to be postponed until October due to COVID-19.

According to reports from America, their trilogy bout will be put back to October, due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in WBC Champion Tyson Fury’s camp.

The Athletic reported on Friday morning ”at least 10” teammates and sparring partners in Fury’s cap have caught COVID-19.

After a meeting between Fury and Wilder’s representatives headed by Top Rank’s Bob Arum and Premier Boxing Champions Al Haymon.

Both companies came to the agreement that a delay in the fight was the best option for all parties involved.

Both promotions are setting up an official announcement with information on the fight’s postponement.

Former WBO Champion Joseph Parker and head trainer Andy Lee also work closely with Fury in his Las Vegas gym.

Although Parker’s promoter David Higgins has clarified that ”Joseph does not have Covid”.

Tyson Fury’s US-based promoter Bob Arum said in a statement released Thursday night:

”We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team and the status of the event has not changed to date”.

Deontay Wilder’s team have not commented yet.

What Next?

With Fury now unavailable, Dillian Whyte has been touted as his replacement to face the Bronze Bomber on July 24th according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

The delay to Fury vs Wilder 3 means that current WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Anthony Joshua will enter the ring before his two rivals he has yet to face.

Joshua is set to defend his belts against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk on September 25th in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joshua was originally set to face Tyson Fury in his quest for undisputed glory, but an arbitration ruled in Wilder’s favour stopped any hopes of an all-British affair.

