Joshua v Fury date officially confirmed

Joshua v Fury date confirmed: Tyson Fury took to his social media to tell fans the fight will go ahead this August in Saudi Arabia.

Boxing fans have erupted with excitement as Tyson Fury has officially revealed the date for his Joshua showdown. Fury then took to his Twitter to confirm the fight will go ahead this August 14th in Saudi Arabia.

“I’ve just got off the phone from Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia, he’s told me this fight is 100 percent on. August 14, 2021 summertime.”

An official announcement was due in the coming weeks, but the Englishman has let the news slip. The fight has been 12 months in the planning with both teams taking time to come to terms on a deal.

This will be one of the biggest fights to grace the boxing stage as all heavyweight belts are on the line. The fight will be the biggest in English boxing history with both competitors from the UK.

Both fighters haven’t fought since the end of 2020 with Fury beating Wilder and Joshua dispatching Pulev in a mandatory fight. Opinions on who will win the fight are mixed, but ex-pro David Haye thinks Joshua will pull it off. Talking to the Belfast telegraph he said.

“I like the dedication of Joshua and I think he has a good chance of winning it early”.

Meanwhile, the bookmakers don’t share the same view with Fury the odds on favourite to become number one. Fury’s best odds are with Paddy Power at 4/7 with the best bet by decision rather than knockout.

