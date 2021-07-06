Teen Sensation Hollie Towl set to Challenge For Featherweight Championship

British teen sensation Hollie Towl is set to challenge for the featherweight championship on Saturday, September 4th at the Hilton Brighton Metropole.

Towl will face off against Nigerian Abosede Obisanya for the WIBA Youth World Championship for this Historic Professional Boxing Event in Brighton.

The former Five-Time, Three Division English Amateur National Champion and currently unbeaten professional Hollie Towl will face off against unbeaten 19-year-old Nigerian Abosede Obisanya for her first Pro Boxing Championship honour.

They will face off for the Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) Featherweight Youth World Title.

After making her professional debut last year on the same day in 2020, Hollie had her pro debut on the ‘’Let Battle Commence Boxing Show’’ held in Aberdeen. Winning the bout by TKO in the fifth round against Jamie Bates.

Nigerian Obisanya currently holds a 3-0-1 record, winning all her fights by KO/TKO and drawing against fellow Nigerian Oyindamola Ayodele.

Towl, will be the youngest fighter to compete for a professional boxing title coming from the United Kingdom. If she were to come out with the victory on September the 4th, she could equal or top the current modern era’s youngest World Champion Devin Haney’s phenomenal championship achievements.

Haney won the World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World Championship in March of 2017 at the age of 18 years old with a TKO victory over Mexico’s Maximino Toala. He then went on to win the full world title at the age of 20 years old.

Co-Headline Fight

Towl’s talented Xbox Gym team-mate 19-year-old Eleanor Coulson is also on the card titled ‘’Battles At The Beach’’. She wil challenge for the Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) Middleweight Youth World Championship against an unnamed opponent.

Coulson was the reigning National Amateur Champion when she made the move to the professional ranks, making her debut in September 2020. She currently holds an unbeaten record as a professional and will be eligible to compete for the full World title before her twentieth birthday.

The Main Card

The undercard to this show features another championship fight, with International Super Flyweight Champion Nicola Hopewell going toe to toe with Spanish based Vanessa Tarboda for the Super Flyweight crown.

Rochester’s Jay Jackson will face off against Nicaragua’s Jose A Guilar in a four-round Super Featherweight bout, with this being Jackson’s toughest match-up to date. Nottingham’s Martin Reffell will also face off against South American opposition Frederick Castro.

Colchester’s Calvin Carruthers makes his fourth pro fight against Nottingham’s Garfield Mushore in a four-round Super Featherweight contest.

Ashford, Kent’s Jack Way makes his pro debut against fellow debutant Tyler Smith in a four-round Light Heavyweight contest, similarly, pro debutants Connor Brazil and Callan Harley will face each other in a four-round welterweight contest.

Towl versus Obisanya for the WIBA Featherweight Youth World Championship and teammate Coulson versus and soon-to-be-announced opponent for the WIBA Middleweight Youth World Championship will co-headline the ‘’Battle At The Beach’’ set to take place at the Brighton Hilton Metropole on Saturday 4th of September 2021.

The Sportanarium Events and Assassin Promotions & Management co-promoted this event, in association with Visit Brighton, Scope Eyecare, KC Sofas, Hilton Brighton Metropole, Sportanarium Radio, Race Nation and Go Sports & Entertainment.

