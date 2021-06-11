Breakaway Premier Golf League announces 2023 start date

Despite numerous rejections and hate, a breakaway premier golf league for the elite is still being planned for a 2023 start date.

The Premier Golf League is reportedly still going ahead as planned in 2023 despite widespread rejection. This breakaway tour is separate from that of the proposed Saudi-funded Super League, which has not gone away.

The World Golf group, who remains the organizers, has laid out concrete plans for the tour. The Premier Tour will consist of 18 events with an estimated purse of over 250 million euros.

Each event would boast approximately 20 million only including the World’s top 48 male golfers. Every event will take place over three days instead of the traditional four accompanied with no cut mark. However, through the early stages of development, many top golfers have slammed the tour idea.

The World Golf Group believes it will have the same impact as the soccer Premier League on golf. It remains to be seen whether or not the PGA or European Tour will take action on golfers who take part.

They could take similar action to UEFA and FIFA on those wanting to compete in the failed football Super League. Possible expulsion from the PGA, European Tour, the majors, or even the Ryder Cup could then be possible.

The PLG organizer Andy Garnier stated this should not be the case for players. Speaking with the BBC on the announcement of a 2023 start date, he said.

“Different bodies create their own sets of rules to protect what they have, and then it’s a question of whether the rules that they have in place are fair and that’s when you look at the relevant law.”

It remains to be seen if Garnier can get players onside with Mcilroy and Koepka openly discrediting the idea. Similar to the football Super League, the idea could fade if there is a lack of star power.

