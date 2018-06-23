Bronze for Arthur Lanigan-O’Keffee in Modern Pentathlon World Cup Final

Kilkenny’s Arthur Lanigan-O’Keffee has won a bronze medal at the Modern Pentathlon World Cup Final in Astana, Kazakhstan, today.

3RD IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL 😱 Can not believe it…. I left it all out there! I am also ranked 3rd in the World Ranking list 😱😱😱😱 OMG. Let’s also not forget @Natalyacoyle finished 4th yesterday (she is amazing). Thank you everyone for your messages and support 🙌🏻#YESSS pic.twitter.com/1Ml1nvkWRQ — Arthur LOK (@ArthurLOK1) 23 Meitheamh 2018

Having been in fifth position following Thursday’s fencing, the 26 year-old dual Olympian put himself into medal contention after his performances in swimming, horse riding and run-shoot.

South Korea claimed both the gold and silver medals with Jinhwa Jung winning the final ahead of countryman Woongtae Jun.

📺 | UIPM Pentathlon WorldCup Final – Men’s Final Event Highlights pic.twitter.com/v2Ix6VXaql — UIPM – World Pentathlon (@WorldPentathlon) 23 Meitheamh 2018

Lanigan-O’Keeffe competed at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, finishing in a credible 8th place in Rio.