Camogie News – Waterford’s Beth Carton enjoying life at the top table

By
Daragh O Conchuir
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY 2019 Liberty Insurance Camogie Championship Launch & All-Star Tour Announcement 6/6/2019 The Camogie Association and Liberty Insurance are delighted to announce that the second Liberty Insurance Camogie All-Stars Tour will take place this November with New York announced as the destination. The Tour will see two teams comprising of the winning Senior All-Stars from both the 2018 and the upcoming 2019 campaign face each other in an exhibition match in the Big Apple. Liberty Insurance also announced today that they will further bolster their long-standing support of Camogie by live streaming a key match on their Facebook Page during each week of the Group Stages of the Senior Championship. This increase in coverage will ensure that there will be a match available to supporters to view during each round of the Senior Championship either online or on television via our broadcast partner RTÉ’s live match coverage which will begin from the Quarter-Finals in August right through to September’s Finals in Croke Park on Sunday September 8th. Launching this year’s Championship, Camogie Association President Kathleen Woods said: “Liberty Insurance have been great partners of the Camogie Association over the past six years and this year they have once more shown their great support by investing in the 2019 All-Stars Tour. The Tour is an opportunity to reward these players for their dedication, skill and passion for the game for which they are all true role models, and to continue to spread the game to new audiences in North America. “I am also very pleased to see the continued growth of the coverage of the All-Ireland Championship with Liberty Insurance’s investment in live streaming which will bring our game to audiences not only at home but across the world on a weekly basis this summer. “I am excited for the Championships to begin as we look forward to another exciting summer that will culminate in Croke Park on Sunday September 8th when we hope that the sports public will go together in large numbers to our All-Ireland Finals which are the pinnacle of a player’s career.” Liberty Insurance Sponsorship Speaking on behalf of Liberty Insurance, Seán Brett said: “We’re delighted to be announcing our support for the 2019 Liberty Insurance Camogie All-Stars Tour to New York City later this year. Both the All-Stars Awards and the Tour recognise and celebrate those players who are such important ambassadors for the game. “A trip to the US will showcase the game to new international audiences which proved to be such a success in 2017. We’re really excited to be involved in what will no doubt be a very memorable trip. “We’re delighted also to enable the broadcasting via live streaming of Camogie matches in each group stage round of this year’s Senior Championship. The primary focus since our sponsorship began in 2013 has been to raise the profile and exposure of players and the sport of Camogie, in addition to driving participation and attendances. The additional Camogie Championship coverage we’re announcing today is further evidence of that commitment. “Looking ahead to the Championships, we’ll shortly be announcing a new campaign to drive attendances and provide support at a grassroots level to further build on the important progress made to date, working in partnership with the Camogie Association.” Pictured at today's launch is Beth Carton of Waterford Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

WATERFORD scoring sensation, Beth Carton is thrilled that Liberty Insurance have stepped up their support of Camogie by streaming games from the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship.

The Déise’s clash with Dublin at Walsh Park tomorrow (4pm) is this week’s feature and Carton welcomes the increased exposure that she hopes will lead to a greater interest in the sport.

“The more people that can see it the better it is going to get and then people might want to go and actually see it” says Carton.

“I have a brother away as well. It is brilliant for everyone. Even if my nan at home can’t travel. Everyone can see it, even the lads in the club. The more people see it the more they might want to go. The more it is promoted the better it is in my eyes.

“The support at home last year when we made the Quarter-Final was phenomenal. They are a great bunch. It is not even the club. It is the general public as well. People that are going to the hurling games might start going especially with our home games in Walsh Park now.”

Two years ago, Liberty Insurance sponsored the inaugural All-Stars Tour to Madrid and they announced that New York would be the venue for the second trip in November.

Having earned her first All-Stars award at the end of a brilliant 2018, Carton qualifies to board the plane and the De La Salle sharpshooter lauds the provision of such a reward.

“I know everyone says it but I look on the All-Stars as a team thing really. But to have the opportunity to see places like New York and be promoting the game over there, providing girls with that chance is serious. I think it’s safe to say I would make myself available” she jokes.

Waterford go into the game against a Dublin side who got off the mark with victory over Meath last weekend, while their own match against Tipperary was abandoned late on due to the lengthy treatment received by injured Tipp player Nicole Walsh.

The Suirsiders led by four points at the time, with Carton leading a stellar performance by Dónal O’Rourke’s crew.

After reaching the last six in 2018, Carton knows that replicating that feat must be the minimum target. But she also knows that the competitiveness of the Championship makes that difficult.

“It is hard for every team coming up. We have seen it in the first few years we were up. It was very hard last year. We made a small bit of a breakthrough. We know ourselves this year it is going to be as hard.

“We are just taking each game as they come. The main aim would be to get back there first but it is a serious step up. It has taken a few years for all of us to adjust to it. (We are) hoping now to keep building every year and the younger players that are coming up are coming straight into it. Hopefully that will help us.”

