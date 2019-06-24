Cardinal’s No.1 Pick Kyler Murray Already Drawing Comparisons To Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is already being compared to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. And while the 21-year-old remains flattered by the plaudits, he’s likely not that keen on welcoming the pressure such a juxtaposition comes with.

Murray, drafted by the Cardinals as the No.1 pick a month ago, is already under pressure simply because he will be expected to change the fortunes of a team that only managed to win three games last season en route to a bottom finish in the NFC West and the NFL standings overall.

Somehow, the 5ft 10in quarterback is already drawing comparisons to Mahomes, the league’s reigning MVP. But perhaps it’s all warranted.

The former Oklahoma star won the Heisman trophy and was named the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year for 2018. He also made the First Team All-American and was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Having joined up with his Cardinals teammates, Murray has left them all impressed. He rushed for over 1,000 yards for the Sooners last season so his running came as no surprise but it’s his throwing that has left them comparing him to Mahomes while drooling over their prospects for the upcoming campaign.

Christian Kirk, who played a year in college with Murray, claims the Cardinals rookie has unique arm strength, albeit comparable to that of Mahomes. Ricky Seals-Jones has echoed the claim, declaring that next season is going to be quite the fun one with Murray directing things from the back.

Murray’s other teammates all agree with the notion, while first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury says that Murray’s release is eerily similar to Mahomes’s and that both players could drop down without losing accuracy.

Murray admits he’s taken the comparison as a compliment and says that while he respects Mahomes’ game, he’s just looking to work on being the best that he can.

Mahomes is expected to have another stellar campaign following his remarkable showing in the last one. The 23-year-old will be entering his third year with the Chiefs and the team’s got his arm at a bargain, having only paid him $3.73 million last season. His rookie contract guarantees him $16.4 million but he is expected to land himself a $200 million dollar deal with the Chiefs when the time comes for him to sign an extension.

The player’s impressive 2018/19 campaign has seen him land some great endorsement deals and he was reported as having a net worth of $11.76 million earlier this year. It appears that he might have a chaser in Kyler Murray.