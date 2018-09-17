Conor McGregor v Khabib Nurmagomedov: All You Need To Know

Conor McGregor hasn’t been quiet in the build up to his return to the octagon next month. The Irishman is all set for UFC 229, his first fight in almost two years as he takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov.

But when is it? Who’s the favourite and how do you watch it?

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the bit fight…

When is UFC 229?

The fight will take place on October 6 with Conor McGregor’s fight with Nurmagomedov topping the bill.

Taking place in Las Vegas, it’ll be McGregor’s first time fighting in Sin City since his defeat to Floyd Mayweather last year.

They’re set to walk out to the ring at around 9.30pm local time, which means a 5.30am ring walk BST.

Who’s the Bookmakers Favourite To Win?

Conor McGregor goes into the fight as a clear underdog with William Hill giving him odds of 11/8.

Without a fight in two years, he’ll be up against a Russian who has yet to taste defeat and has put in some convincing wins over the last few years against decent opponents.

Khabib is a 4/7 favourite to beat the Irishman, with the bookies seeing knockout the most likely outcome.

As the fight approaches you’ll find a number of Khabib v McGregor betting offers & odds with plenty of free bets and enhanced odds available.

How Can I Watch It?

It’ll be an early start for those wanting to watch UFC 229, with the fight being shown exclusively on BT Sport.

The fight is expected to get underway around 5.30am, although that is dependent on the other fights on the undercard.

UFC 229 Undercard

The undercard is just as exciting as the headline fight with a number of other fantastic bouts to get you warmed up.

Lightweight: Gray Maynard vs Nik Lentz

Women’s Bantamweight: Lina Lansberg vs Yana Kunitskaya

Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs Tony Martin

Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs Alan Patrick

Flyweight: Sergio Pettis vs Jussier Formiga

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs Jose Alberto Quinonez

Women’s Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs Felice Herrig

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Alexander Volkov

Light Heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs Dominick Reyes

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs Anthony Pettis

About The Fighters

It’s perhaps no surprise Khabib is favourite to win the fight. The 29-year-old is a supreme fighter, whose ability to stay away from being hit extremely underrated.

Khabib will be looking to grapple and get McGregor on the mat. Eddie Alvarez believes this is where the fight will be won and we’d tend to agree.

McGregor’s power will cause problems though, particularly if Khabib doesn’t keep his head down like he hasn’t in recent fights.

Much of it will come down to how much he wants it. With a bumper payday in the Mayweather fight, he’s been in plenty of trouble since. If the money really has gone to his head, it could be game over pretty quickly on October 6, with McGregor potentially facing retirement.