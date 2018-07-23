Cox named new Ireland coach

Alexander Cox has been named as the new coach of the Ireland’s men hockey team.

Cox joins the Ireland team as coach and comes in with a wealth of experience having previously held roles as assistant coach with both the Dutch men and women’s side. He indeed played a massive part in the women’s side picking up a gold medal at the 2012 summer Olympic Games in London. Cox has also been in charge as head coach of the Kampong men’s team since 2012 and he is expected to remain in that role. Cox takes over the reigns from Craig Fulton who announced 2 months that he was stepping down from the job to take up a similar role with the Belgium men’s side.

Speaking about his new job Cox said “I’m honoured to be the new head coach of the Irish senior men’s team”. He went on to say further ”The Irish culture, the work ethic and persistency of the team motivates me to start our preparation towards the World Cup in India. I’m looking forward to working with the team, staff and Hockey Ireland.”

It is expected that Alexander will start the new job on August 1st. Before that though, Ireland will be in Dusseldorf in Germany for the 4 Nations Cup where they will be defending their title against Germany, France and Argentina. They play 3 games over 4 days, play Argentina on July 26th, Germany on July 27th and France on July 29th. The squad has been named for that tournament and will see players like Jonny Bell, Matthew Bell, John McKee, Peter Caruth and Michael Robson represent the Green Machine.

The squad is: Ireland squad: David Harte (Captain), Jamie Carr, John Jackson, Jonny Bell, Matthew Bell, Luke Madeley, Matthew Nelson, Alan Sothern, Peter Caruth, Sean Murray, John McKee, Owen Magee, Michael Robson, Daragh Walsh, Paul Gleghorne, Jeremy Duncan, Lee Cole, Stuart Loughrey, Stephen Cole