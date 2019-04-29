Cricket Ireland – Squad named to play England on 3 May 2019

We have the squad for one of the most anticipated cricket games of 2019 and tickets nearly sold out for Ireland v England on 3rd May 2019

Ireland v England one-day international (3 May 2019)

Ireland v West Indies one-day international (5 May 2019)

Ireland v Bangladesh one-day international (9 May 2019)

The second squad is the Ireland Wolves team that will play a 50-over match against Bangladesh on 5 May 2019.

Andrew White, Chair of National Men’s Selectors, said:

“This is an incredibly busy period for the international men’s team, playing four Full Member sides over the next month. The selection of the squads was incredibly challenging, with a number of players returning from injury, and good form being displayed by several players in La Manga.”

“We have also had the benefit of seeing a pool of established and emerging players playing competitive cricket over the winter – both in Sri Lanka with the Wolves, and in India for the Afghanistan series.”

Ireland Men’s squad (for matches on 3, 5, 9 May)

William Porterfield (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson.

About the senior men’s squad, Mr White said:

“We have chosen what we believe to be a squad that blends experience and youth, as well as rewarding form and consistency over recent months. As a testament to the increasing depth of talent we have at present, there are numerous players who have been unfortunate to miss out on this squad, however through the Wolves match they will have a chance to push for higher honours in the latter half of the Tri-Series and beyond.”

“Of those emerging players, we have been delighted to watch the continued improvement of Josh Little and Lorcan Tucker – both of whom will now be in the running to make their debuts in one-day international cricket. Josh gives us that left-arm pace variation and he has continued to impress with some consistent performances – we believe he can transfer his T20 skills into the one-day arena. As for Lorcan, fans of Irish cricket have seen some stellar performances by him over the first few months of the year, most notably in Sri Lanka and La Manga. While he has been on our radar and around the senior squad in recent times, we’ve started to see greater confidence and consistency in his approach, and he is definitely one of those putting his hand up at the moment.”

“The return of Gary Wilson to the squad is a boost, after missing the Afghanistan series through injury, adding lower order experience, and Stuart Thompson’s all-round seam bowling gives us options. The Selectors were also impressed with the form and consistent improvement of Barry McCarthy over recent times. Not only is Barry’s bowling at a much better place than it was this time last year, the work he has put in over the off season has been testament to his professional approach.”

“The reason we have only confirmed a squad for the first half of the Tri-Series is to give the selectors the opportunity to take into consideration the performances in the Wolves fixture and also in case there are any changes to pitch conditions”