Áine Donegan & Seán Moore win Cycling Ireland National Road Series Races in Mullingar

Áine Donegan has taken the lead in the Cycling Ireland National Road Series Women’s standings after finishing second behind Eve McCrystal in the Mullingar GP in Multyfarnham.

Her second place has moved the 29-year-old from second to top the National Road Series table with 125 points, defending champion McCrystal five points adrift in second and former leader Katharine Smyth now third, after puncturing at the end of the first lap on Sunday.

McCrystal was winning for the first time in the Irish National Road Race Champion’s jersey and for the third successive round in the series, having won the Donamon GP in Roscommon, and the Donal Crowley Memorial in Blarney.

Wexford 20-year-old rider Seán Moore of Team Gerard-DHL won the Men’s National Road Series event. He came up the final rise with only Conor Hennebry for company and smoothly pushed clear for the biggest victory of his short career.

Hennebry’s second place moves the Viner-Caremark-Pactimo rider to the top of the Men’s overall standings with 105 points. Jamie Blanchfield, who finished 11th, drops to second and the injured Seán Lacey, is third. Moore’s win moves him up to fourth place.

There are three rounds left in the Men’s and Women’s Cycling Ireland National Road Series, the next round will be hosted by Banbridge Cycling Club at the John Beggs Memorial Race on Sunday, 11th August.