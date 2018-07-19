Cycling Ireland Team named for Elite European Cycling Championships in Glasgow

Irish cycling’s governing body, Cycling Ireland, has named a strong panel selection for the Elite European Cycling Championships in Glasgow from the 2-12 August, as the Scottish city, along with Berlin, will host the inaugural multi-sport European Championships.

The following Irish riders have met the published selection criteria for the 2018 UEC Road and Track Elite European Championships, though confirmation of final teams and events will be released closer to the time.

Track Events

Madison Panel

Mark Downey, Felix English and Marc Potts.

Lydia Boylan, Lydia Gurley and Shannon McCurley.

Sprint

Robyn Stewart.

Team Pursuit

Imogen Cotter, Mia Griffin, Hillary Hughes, Kelly Murphy, Alice Sharpe, and Orla Walsh.

Road Events

Time Trial – two slots have been qualified for both Men & Women’s Events.

Ryan Mullen, Marcus Christie and Eddie Dunbar.

Eileen Burns & Kelly Murphy.

Men’s Road Race – six slots qualified.

Conor Dunne, Philip Deignan, Eddie Dunbar, Mark Downey, Dan Martin, Robert John McCarthy, Seán McKenna, Ryan Mullen, Matthew Teggart & Damien Shaw.

Women’s Road Race – one slot qualified.

No rider meets the specific road criteria but one rider may be entered from the already qualified riders above as per the criteria. This will be determined closer to the event.

RTÉ Sport will have live coverage from all events throughout the European Championships in Glasgow 2018 from the 2nd August – 12th August.

Track – Chris Hoy Velodrome

Thursday 2nd August – Tuesday 7th August.

Road – Glasgow City

Sunday 5th August – Women’s Road Race.

Wednesday 8th August – Time Trials.

Sunday 12th August – Men’s Road Race.