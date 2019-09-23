Cycling Ireland’s 17 riders at UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire this week

Sam Bennett, National Road Race Champion and multiple Vuelta a Espana stage winner has made selection for the elite men’s road race as has Eddie Dunbar, who recently signed a new contract with Team INEOS. They will be joined by a strong Irish line up which will include Dan Martin, Rory Townsend, Ryan Mullen and Conor Dunne.

Two Irish riders, Eddie Dunbar and Ryan Mullen will race the elite men’s time trial. The testing 54-kilometre route starts in Northallerton and finishes in Harrogate. Mullen is a 4-time National Champion in the time trial and earlier this season finished 4th at the European Games, less than a second off the podium.

Kelly Murphy, 10th at the 2019 European Road Championships will go in the elite women’s time trial tomorrow, 24th September as will 2016 European Individual Pursuit Bronze medallist, Anna Turvey.

Current National Road Race Champion Alice Sharpe represents Ireland in the elite women’s road race which is set to take place in front of large crowds on Saturday, 28th September. Sharpe used Ireland’s premier international stage race for women, Rás na mBan as preparation for the 149.5-kilometre test.

Cycling Ireland Head Coach Brian Nugent said:

“We’re going into the 2019 Road World Championships with one of the strongest teams of any nation and with a genuine opportunity to take on the race. It goes without saying, the Road World Championships is a major target for all our riders and the team is highly motivated. We are determined to put in a strong performance, work well together as a team and deliver a good result in the green jersey. We are expecting huge Irish support in Yorkshire and the team is looking forward to the experience.”

Elite Men Road Race

Conor Dunne.

Dan Martin.

Eddie Dunbar.

Sam Bennett.

Rory Townsend.

Ryan Mullen.

Elite Men Time Trial

Eddie Dunbar.

Ryan Mullen.

Elite Women Road Race

Alice Sharpe.

Elite Women Time Trial

Anna Turvey.

Kelly Murphy.

U23 Men Road Race

Ben Healy.

U23 Men Time Trial

Ben Healy.

Michael O’Loughlin.

Junior Men Road Race

Archie Ryan.

Kevin McCambridge.

Junior Men Time Trial

Finley Newmark.

Kevin McCambridge.

Junior Women Road Race

Lara Gillespie.

Lucy O’Donnell.

Maeve Gallagher.

Junior Women Time Trial