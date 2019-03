Final line-up of 22 teams confirmed for 2019 Tour de France

Tour de France organisers have awarded the last wildcards for the 106th Tour de France (6-28 July), which will start from Brussels, to Direct Énergie and Team Arkéa – Samsic.

The 22 cycling teams which will take part in the 2019 Tour de France are as follows:

Ag2r La Mondiale

Astana Pro Team

Bahrain – Merida

Bora – Hansgrohe

CCC Team

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

Deceuninck – Quick-Step

Direct Énergie

EF Education First

Groupama – FDJ

Lotto Soudal

Movistar Team

Mitchelton – Scott

Team Arkéa – Samsic

Team Dimension Data

Team Jumbo-Visma

Team Katusha Alpecin

Team Sky

Team Sunweb

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

Wanty – Groupe Gobert