Shannon McCurley 7th in Women’s Elimination Race

Ireland’s Shannon McCurley was 7th in the Women’s Elimination Race at the European Championships in Glasgow this morning.

The Irish cyclist was looking strong and comfortable in the race before a tip of wheels on the home straight cost her a higher placing. The race was won by Britain’s Laura Kenny, with Germany’s Anna Knauer taking silver and Evgenia Augustinas from Russia winning bronze.

McCurley was moving easily in her bunch, before the bad timing with a tip of wheels with the 2017 Team Pursuit European Champion, Elisa Balsamo from Italy.

“I felt good legs felt good I felt comfortable there. I was hanging around the good girls all race up the front, and unfortunately hit the Italian’s wheel coming into the finishing straight of the elimination lap and it cost me” McCurley admitted.

Ireland’s first female track cycling Olympian has recently switched from the sprint based Kierin Racing to endurance this season. Commenting on the decision, the Irish rider said:

“It’s been good, I’ve dropped about 11kg, so that’s probably been the big one for me, and switching training from gym work to three or four hours on the road, it’s just huge! I can’t wait for more – it’s early days so I think it’s looking good, it’s promising.”

Women’s Elimination Race Result

Gold Laura Kenny (GBR)

Silver Anna Knauer (GER)

Bronze Evgenia Augustinas (RUS)

7th Shannon McCurley (IRL)