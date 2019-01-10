Teams named for 2019 Tour de France

The organisers of the Tour de France have announced the first teams for the 106th edition of the race from 6–28 July 2019.
In accordance with Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) rules, the eighteen UCI World Teams are invited:
AG2R La Mondiale
Astana Pro Team
Bahrain – Merida
Bora – Hansgrohe
CCC Team
Deceuninck – Quick-Step
EF Education First
Groupama – FDJ
Lotto Soudal
Movistar Team
Mitchelton – Scott
Team Dimension Data
Team Jumbo-Visma
Team Katusha Alpecin
Team Sky
Team Sunweb
Trek-Segafredo
UAE Team Emirates
In addition to these eighteen teams, the Tour de France organisers have awarded wildcards to the top two teams in the Europe Tour Classification Wanty – Groupe Gobert and Cofidis Solutions Crédits.
The final two teams will be announced at a later date.