Teams named for 2019 Tour de France

The organisers of the Tour de France have announced the first teams for the 106th edition of the race from 6–28 July 2019.

In accordance with Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) rules, the eighteen UCI World Teams are invited:

AG2R La Mondiale

Astana Pro Team

Bahrain – Merida

Bora – Hansgrohe

CCC Team

Deceuninck – Quick-Step

EF Education First

Groupama – FDJ

Lotto Soudal

Movistar Team

Mitchelton – Scott

Team Dimension Data

Team Jumbo-Visma

Team Katusha Alpecin

Team Sky

Team Sunweb

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

In addition to these eighteen teams, the Tour de France organisers have awarded wildcards to the top two teams in the Europe Tour Classification Wanty – Groupe Gobert and Cofidis Solutions Crédits.

The final two teams will be announced at a later date.