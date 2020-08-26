Senior Track National Cycling Championships to be live streamed this weekend

The 2020 Cycling Ireland Senior Track National Championships take place on Saturday, 29th and Sunday, 30th August, with all the action live streamed on Cycling Ireland’s Facebook page.

Sundrive Velodrome will play host to the championships which are being run behind closed doors in accordance with government guidelines.

The men will be competing for medals in the 4km Individual Pursuit, Sprints, Kilo TT and 15km Scratch Race, while the women will contest for medals in the 3km Individual Pursuit, Sprints, 500m TT and 10km Scratch Race. The pursuit and sprint events will take place on the Saturday with the time trials and Scratch races on the Sunday.

Among the best-known riders competing this weekend will be 2019 World Championships Bronze Medallist, Mark Downey, Fintan Ryan, the 2019 Scratch National Champion and Eoin Mullen (multiple Sprint National Champion).

The women’s events are packed with talented performers such as 2019 Junior World Championships Bronze Medallist, Lara Gillespie, Mia Griffin, who was 8th in the 2020 World Championships Women’s Team Pursuit, Kelly Murphy, a 4th place finisher in the 2019 European Championships and Orla Walsh, the200m flying TT National Record Holder.

Watch Ireland’s top track cyclists from 10:30am on Saturday and Sunday on Cycling Ireland’s Facebook page.

