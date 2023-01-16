Darragh Kenny and Volnay du Boisdeville win in Florida

11 total views, 11 views today

Ireland’s Darragh Kenny and Volnay du Boisdeville won the CHF140,000 Southern Arches CSI3* Grand Prix during week 1 of the Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) in Wellington, Florida.

The Nick Granat-designed course produced six clear rounds representing four different countries. The trailblazer in the first round, Kenny again set the pace in the jump-off with a clear round in 37.58 seconds. His lead would not be beaten as the five challengers to follow all had rails down.

“He’s an incredible horse and he’s better when he’s fresh,” said Kenny of Volnay du Boisdeville, a 2009 Selle Français stallion (Winningmood x Jaisco B) owned by Vlock Show Stables. “The cold weather was a good factor for us tonight because it had him a little fresher than normal.

“You can trust him at the jumps and he’s very fast in jump-offs,” continued Kenny. “I knew it was a competitive jump-off, so I just tried to go as quick as I could and hope that the jumps stayed up.”

Result of CHF140,000 Southern Arches CSI3* Grand Prix

1. Darragh Kenny (IRL) and Volnay du Boisdeville: 2009 Selle Français stallion (Winningmood x Jaisco B).

2. Carly Anthony (USA) and Jet Blue: 2011 Dutch Warmblood gelding by VDL Zirocco Blue

3. Laura Kraut (USA) and Dorado 212: 2013 Oldenburg gelding by Tailormade Diarado’s Boy.

