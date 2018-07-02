Darragh Kenny runner-up in five-star Belgian Rolex Grand Prix

Ireland’s Darragh Kenny collected €60,000 when finishing runner-up in Sunday’s five-star 1m60 Rolex Grand Prix at Knokke in Belgium.
Riding the 12-year-old stallion Balou du Reventon, the Offaly native was among a group of 14 riders who made it through to the jump-off.
Drawn midway through the second round, Kenny took the lead with a fast clear in 39.06 seconds, but was eventually pipped for victory by Niels Bruynseels with Gancia de Muze.
The Belgian crossed the line in 38.74 seconds to take the top prize in the €300,000 class while Kenny won €60,000 for his runner-up finish. Briton William Whitaker collected €45,000 for his third place finish with Utamaro D Ecaussines.