Darts 2018 World Grand Prix Dublin – Tickets and Schedule

Darts returns to Dublin at the end of September, with famous double-start tournament will be held at Citywest Hotel from September 30-October 6, as 32 players compete live on Sky Sports.
The Northern Irish ace Daryl Gurney won the 2017 World Grand Prix Dublin after producing a fine comeback to defeat Simon Whitlock 5-4 in a deciding set after beating John Henderson in the semi-final.
This year Michael van Gerwen, Raymond van Barneveld, Peter Wright & Gary Anderson will be fancied to win the title but this double off double-start format can really level the playing field so anyone could win any match. So it’s important to look at the darts betting odds Dublin Grand Prix to see who is in form.
World Champion Rob Cross is amazing on doubles, so our advice would be to back him to loft trophy in Dublin at around 5/1 or 6/1
2018 World Grand Prix
Citywest Hotel, Dublin, Ireland
Sunday September 30 (7pm)
First Round x8
Table Ticket €26
Monday October 1 (7pm)
First Round x8
Table Ticket €26
Tuesday October 2 (7pm)
Second Round x4
Table Ticket €21
Wednesday October 3 (7pm)
Second Round x4
Table Ticket €21
Thursday October 4 (7pm)
Quarter-Finals
Table Ticket €41
Balcony Ticket €36 (available once Table Tickets are sold out)
Friday October 5 (7pm)
Semi-Finals
Table Ticket €41
Balcony Ticket €36 (available once Table Tickets are sold out)
Saturday October 6 (8pm)
Final
Preceded by Tom Kirby Memorial Irish Matchplay final
Table Ticket €41
Balcony Ticket €36 (available once Table Tickets are sold out)
Season Ticket (Table Seat for all sessions): €180
Balcony Tickets (unreserved seating) will only go on sale once Table Tickets have sold out.
** SPECIAL OFFER ** Under-18s go free from Sunday to Wednesday when accompanied by a purchasing adult.
Tickets may be subject to a booking fee and/or service charge, and are sold subject to standard PDC Terms & Conditions available at www.pdc.tv/tickets