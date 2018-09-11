Darts 2018 World Grand Prix Dublin – Tickets and Schedule

Darts returns to Dublin at the end of September, with famous double-start tournament will be held at Citywest Hotel from September 30-October 6, as 32 players compete live on Sky Sports.

The Northern Irish ace Daryl Gurney won the 2017 World Grand Prix Dublin after producing a fine comeback to defeat Simon Whitlock 5-4 in a deciding set after beating John Henderson in the semi-final.

This year Michael van Gerwen, Raymond van Barneveld, Peter Wright & Gary Anderson will be fancied to win the title but this double off double-start format can really level the playing field so anyone could win any match. So it’s important to look at the darts betting odds Dublin Grand Prix to see who is in form.

World Champion Rob Cross is amazing on doubles, so our advice would be to back him to loft trophy in Dublin at around 5/1 or 6/1

We will have the full schedule closer to the time.