Darts Results – Suljovic Lifts Danish Darts Open Title

MENSUR SULJOVIC secured his first European Tour title of the year as he defeated Simon Whitlock 8-3 in the final of the inaugural Danish Darts Open in Copenhagen.

The reigning Unibet Champions League of Darts champion picked up a second European Tour crown of his career, and a fifth PDC win in total, to cement his place as one of the sport’s elite stars.

The first ever staging of the tournament at the Brondbyhallen saw Whitlock reach his first European Tour final in four years, but Suljovic was the top performer of the weekend, averaging close to 100 in his three Sunday games to pick up the £25,000 prize.

Suljovic eased past Ryan Joyce 6-1 in Saturday evening’s second round, before scraping past Darren Webster 6-5 to reach the final session of the weekend.

There, the Austrian ace fought his way to a 6-4 win over Peter Wright, and then edged a 7-6 thriller against Adrian Lewis to secure his place in his first ranking final of 2018.

“I am so happy to win this title in front of such an amazing crowd,” said Suljovic, whose last European Tour triumph came at the 2016 International Darts Open.

“I am so focussed on my game, I work so hard every day to be at my best and it paid off today.

“It is always difficult to win tournaments because everyone plays so brilliantly but now I want to win more titles.”

Whitlock was in fine form throughout the weekend as he came close to his first European Tour title since 2012.

The former European Championship winner beat in-form Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena 6-3, before edging past Ricky Evans 6-5 to make the final eight.

The Australian number one then defeated Mervyn King 6-4 and Steve West 7-4 to seal his path to a first ranking final of the year.

“It’s a shame I came up just short but I’m over the moon to have made the final,” said Whitlock.

“Congratulations to Mensur, he was the best player of the weekend – I’m proud of him and I’m proud to have played in such a great tournament in Copenhagen.”

The Danish event also proved to be a success for Lewis, who recorded wins over Ted Evetts, Michael Smith, Stephen Bunting and Joe Cullen to back-up his Gibraltar Darts Trophy final berth with a place in the final four.

Brendan Dolan dumped out world number one Michael van Gerwen at the last 16 stage before going out at the hands of Steve West, who made it back-to-back semi-final appearances on the European Tour.

The PDC European Tour continues from June 29 – July 1 with the European Darts Matchplay in Hamburg, Germany with coverage to be broadcast at PDCTV-HD and through a series of bookmakers’ websites worldwide.

Results

Friday June 22

First Round

Afternoon Session

Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 6-5 William O’Connor

Ryan Joyce 6-2 Krzysztof Ratajski

Brendan Dolan 6-4 Martin Schindler

Jermaine Wattimena 6-5 Wayne Jones

Darius Labanauskas 6-5 Richard North

Steve Beaton 6-2 Adam Huckvale

Barry Lynn 6-5 Chris Dobey

Madars Razma 6-0 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Evening Session

Jelle Klaasen 6-5 Mickey Mansell

Scott Taylor 6-5 Robert Thornton

Steve West 6-4 Per Laursen

Peter Jacques 6-4 Paul Nicholson

Ricky Evans 6-4 Dennis Nilsson

Adrian Lewis 6-3 Ted Evetts

Cristo Reyes 6-2 Brian Lokken

Max Hopp 6-4 Dragutin Horvat

Saturday June 23

Second Round

Afternoon Session

Brendan Dolan 6-4 John Henderson

Joe Cullen 6-3 Madars Razma

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Jelle Klaasen

Darius Labanauskas 6-5 Jonny Clayton

James Wade 6-4 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Darren Webster 6-5 Cristo Reyes

Simon Whitlock 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Peter Jacques

Evening Session

Mervyn King 6-5 Max Hopp

Mensur Suljovic 6-1 Ryan Joyce

Peter Wright 6-1 Barry Lynn

Adrian Lewis 6-5 Michael Smith

Rob Cross 6-5 Steve Beaton

Ricky Evans 6-3 Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Scott Taylor

Steve West 6-4 Ian White

Sunday June 24

Third Round

Afternoon Session

Peter Wright 6-1 Gerwyn Price

Mensur Suljovic 6-5 Darren Webster

Joe Cullen 6-4 James Wade

Adrian Lewis 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Mervyn King 6-5 Rob Cross

Simon Whitlock 6-5 Ricky Evans

Steve West 6-5 Darius Labanauskas

Brendan Dolan 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Evening Session

Quarter-Finals

Mensur Suljovic 6-4 Peter Wright

Adrian Lewis 6-2 Joe Cullen

Simon Whitlock 6-4 Mervyn King

Steve West 6-3 Brendan Dolan

Semi-Finals

Mensur Suljovic 7-6 Adrian Lewis

Simon Whitlock 7-4 Steve West

Final

Mensur Suljovic 8-3 Simon Whitlock