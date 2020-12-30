Daryl Gurney Through To Round Of 16 At PDC

Daryl Gurney Through To Last 16 At PDC: Daryl Gurney is through to the last 16 after defeating Chris Dobey 4 sets to 1 in round 3.

Derry man, Daryl Gurney, nicknamed “superchin” came into his round three affair in mixed form. Gurney eliminated fellow Irishman William O’Connor in the last round in an Irish Derby but admitted it wasn’t his best.

“It’s just I’ve gone up onto that tv stage, and in my opinion, I’ve been terrible, crap, but I still believe”.

Superchin remains the only Irish player left in the PDC with Lennon, O’Connor, and Dolan making exists. Gurney, with confidence a bit shaken, faced England’s Chris Dobey in his round four match.

Dobey, in Round two had overcome a two-set deficit to win three-two against Canadian Jeff Smith. The Englishman like Gurney hasn’t had the year of his darting career and addressed this after his win.

“I’ve not had the greatest year and I didn’t have the greatest start to the match, but it came good in the end and there is no better tournament for that to happen than the World Championship.”

The stage was set for the two out of form players to compete for a place in the Round of 16. Dobey’s best performance to date at the PDC is reaching the Round of 16. On the other hand, Gurney is looking to beat his best of reaching the quarter-finals back in 2017.

Gurney Eases Through Match

However, what was anticipated as a tough match at the Ally Pally was not so as Gurney eased to victory. The Irishman cruised to a three-set lead early on as Dobey didn’t appear to have a response.

Superchin averaged one hundred and one and was vastly improved on doubles, which plagued him the last two rounds. Dobey, despite averaging higher than Gurney with one hundred and five couldn’t cause much trouble for the Irishman.

He managed to win the fourth set to make it three-one, but it was too little too late. Gurney went on to clean up the last set and emerged the winner in four sets to one victory. The Derry man showed his true style as he pulled off some classy finishes.

He made two thirteen dart finishes and one eleven dart finish. Gurney admitted to the press afterward that the true player he can be showed on the stage.

It’s about time the real Daryl Gurney turned up. I’ve been rubbish this year since the UK Open,”

“In previous tournaments, I’ve been letting myself down, so here I kept saying to myself to keep on doing what you’re doing and play your own game”.

“Don’t do what stupid Daryl does…someone hits a 180, and you snatch the first dart and don’t hit a treble.”

Gurney now advances into the Round of 16, where he will face Dutchman Vincent Van Der Voort. The Irishman will be in for a tough match after Van Der Voort beat World number six Nathan Aspinall.

