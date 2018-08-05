Denis Lynch 5th in Global Champions Tour Grand Prix in London

Tipperary’s Denis Lynch was fifth in Saturday evening’s five-star Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix in London.

Riding the 14-year-old stallion RMF Echo, the Irish duo were one of seven combinations clear in the opening round. They produced one of the fastest times of the jump-off but a single fence down saw them finish fifth.

Victory went to Britain’s Scott Brash with Hello Mr President.

Cork’s Shane Sweetnam and Indra van de Oude Heihoef helped Shanghai Swans to a runner-up finish in the Global Champions League at the same venue.

Shane Breen on Ipswich van de Wolfsakker and Denis Lynch with RMF Echo combined to guide Miami Celtics to third place.

The winner’s prize went to the London Knights duo of Belgian Nicola Philippaerts and Ben Maher of Britain.