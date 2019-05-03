Doha hosts opening IAAF Diamond League meeting of the season today

This season’s IAAF Diamond League begins today with the 10th Doha Diamond League meeting, as the Khalifa International Stadium hosts top-class athletics, just months before it welcomes the IAAF World Championships in September.

The Doha Diamond League has traditionally raised the curtain on the IAAF Diamond League series and this year multiple reigning world, Olympic champions and Diamond League champions are set to compete.

The series showcases 32 event disciplines which are distributed among the 14 meetings. Athletes earn points in the first 12 meetings to qualify for the finals where, as in a championship, the performance of athletes in the final alone will determine who the champion will be and the prize money won.

The IAAF Diamond League came into being in 2010 and the first ever Diamond League meeting took place at the Qatar Sports Club on 14 May. Three meeting records set that year remain on the books with David Rudisha’s 1:43.00 in the 800m, Eliud Kipchoge’s 12:51.21 in the 5000m and Barbora Spotakova’s winning mark of 67.33m in the javelin all lasting the test of time thus far.

Last year’s IAAF Diamond League in Doha was arguably one of the best to date as five meeting records were set as Croatia’s Sandra Perkovic highlighted the meeting with a Diamond League record of 71.38m in the discus – one of five Diamond League records which have been set in Doha – while home favourite Abderrahman Samba won the 400m hurdles in 47.57 seconds.

At the two final meetings this season, held in Zurich on Thursday 29 August and Brussels on Friday 6 September, $100,000 will be at stake in each of the 32 Diamond disciplines, including $50,000 for each winner plus the coveted Diamond Trophy.

2019 IAAF Diamond League calendar:

3 May – Doha, QAT

18 May – Shanghai, CHN

2 Jun – Stockholm, SWE

6 Jun – Rome, ITA

13 Jun – Oslo, NOR

16 Jun – Rabat, MAR

30 Jun – Eugene, USA

5 Jul – Lausanne, SUI

12 Jul – Monaco, MON

20-21 Jul – London, GBR

18 Aug – Birmingham, GBR

24 Aug – Paris, FRA

29 Aug – Zurich, SUI

6 Sep – Brussels, BEL