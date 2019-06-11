Irish Dressage team to compete in 2019 FEI Nations Cup at Aachen

Ireland will send a Dressage team to this year’s FEI Nations Cup to the world famous Aachen Show in Germany, as part of the annual World Equestrian Festival which attracts in excess of 350,000 spectators each year from around the world.

Three Irish riders – Judy Reynolds, Anna Merveldt and Heike Holstein, received invitations from the show organisers, following a string of hugely impressive recent results on the world stage.

The 2019 FEI Dressage Nations Cup at Aachen takes place from July 17th to 21st, as part of the World Equestrian Festival, which also includes top level Show Jumping, Eventing, Driving and Vaulting.

In 2018, the Lambertz FEI Dressage Nations Cup in Aachen saw the home team, Germany, win, with the USA finishing second, and Denmark third of the six teams that participated.

It has also been confirmed that Ireland has a total of six combinations currently qualified for the 2019 FEI European Dressage Championships in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, from August 19th to 25th.

The six Irish combinations who have so far achieved the minimum entry requirements for the 2019 FEI European Championships are:

James Connor with Casino Royal.

Kate Dwyer with Snowdon Faberge.

Heike Holstein with Sambuca.

Anna Merveldt with Esporim.

Dane Rawlins with Espoire.

Judy Reynolds with Vancouver K.