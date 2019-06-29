Judy Reynolds 3rd & Anna Merveldt 9th in Austrian Dressage Grand Prix

Two Irish Dressage riders finished inside the top nine at the four-star Grand Prix at the Fritzens-Schindlhof Show in Austria.

Judy Reynolds and Vancouver K claimed a hugely impressive third place finish on the podium, following an excellent performance which saw them score 75.000%. It was the first outing for the pair at international level since April’s FEI World Cup Dressage final in Gothenburg.

Judy Reynolds was delighted with how Vancouver K performed on his return to action:

“I’m really happy with how he went, he did a stunning performance and that’s even more important than the placing. Considering that it was our first outing since the beginning of April it couldn’t have gone any better really.”

Ireland’s Anna Merveldt and Esporim also had an excellent performance, finishing in 9th place of the 20 starters.

As the very first rider to enter the arena, Merveldt scored 69.761% with the 10-year-old gelding as victory went to Germany’s World No.1 Isabel Werth with Bella Rose on a score of 82.957%, while runner-up spot went to her compatriot Lisa Müller with Gut Wettlkam’s Stand on 75.478%.